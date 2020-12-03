New report: Pa. has spent a decade ignoring skyrocketing special education costs

Graphic: Education Law Center/PA Schools Work

“Between 2008–09 and 2018-19, the share of special education costs covered by local districts grew from 62% to 73%.

“In the same period, the much smaller share of costs covered by state special education funding shrank from 32% to 22%,” researchers found.

“Statewide special education costs are growing by $200 million to $250 million per year. Yet the state flat-funded special education in the 2020-21 budget.”

John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.