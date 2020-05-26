 New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more

By

click to enlarge Life on Expert cover art
Life on Expert cover art
Pk Delay - Life on Expert
Since completing the daunting task of releasing a new song every day for a year, Pk Delay has been quiet. Not a single tweet came from the Pittsburgh-based rapper until yesterday when he posted a link to his latest release, Life on Expert.

"Took a minute from these rhymes and instrumentals, everything in moderation, take some time for your mental," Delay, born William Hawkins IV, raps in the third track, "Wishless."

Compared to previous releases from Hawkins, Life on Expert features scaled-back, dreamy production ("Yes Lawd, "Temporary Life"), putting much of the emphasis on his lyrical flow, which is candid and frank. It seems the break from his prolific output has done Hawkins well.


Good Sport - "Overrated"
On July 3, Good Sport (aka Ryan Hizer) drops his long-awaited debut album, Boring Magic. Leading up to the release, Hizer has given a taste of what's to come with tracks "Soft Limits," "Game of Pretend," and, most recently, "Overrated." Tinged with electro-pop synths and existentialism musings, Boring Magic can be enjoyed in both a dance setting and alone with your thoughts.


Les Blackwell - Like A Broken Radio
Comprised of 14 original tracks and 4 covers, Les Blackwell's latest album is like listening to a live country/folk performance. By forgoing much of the production process, Like A Broken Radio feels more intimate and raw, like Blackwell's honeyed guitar strums and husky voice is being played just for you.


Myri@d, Inner State 81 - "Seasons"
Driven by Inner State 81's tropical bassline, Myri@d's slightly auto-tuned voice sings of lost love. But even with the vulnerable content, "Seasons" is the perfect transitional song as the weather warms and the sun starts to kiss our skin. (Please don't forget sunscreen).


New national releases:
Lady Gag, Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Is '80s music making a comeback?

Sia - "Together"
"Together" is from the motion picture soundtrack of the upcoming film musical, Music, and is expected to be the first single from Sia's ninth studio album.

UMI - "Open Up"
This track comes from UMI’s upcoming EP, Introspection, expected June 21 via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

Tags

Latest in Music

The Gateway Clipper Fleet brings daily concerts starting Tue., May 26

By Jordan Snowden

The Gateway Clipper boats docked at Station Square

Same's debut album was five years in the making, and it shows

By Jordan Snowden

Same's debut album was five years in the making, and it shows

Murder for Girls is the dream band for every Gen X’er

By Lisa Cunningham

Murder For Girls: Jonathan Bagamery, Michele Dunlap, Tammy Wallace, and Stephanie Wallace pose for a portrait in the Strip District.

Jordan Montgomery warns up-and-comers of the toxic music industry on 'Favorite Rappers'

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Montgomery
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 20-26, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

The Gateway Clipper boats docked at Station Square

The Gateway Clipper Fleet brings daily concerts starting Tue., May 26

By Jordan Snowden

The Three Rivers Arts Fest, in pre-pandemic days

Three Rivers Arts Fest goes virtual, but "the art is real"

By Jordan Snowden

Murder For Girls: Jonathan Bagamery, Michele Dunlap, Tammy Wallace, and Stephanie Wallace pose for a portrait in the Strip District.

Murder for Girls is the dream band for every Gen X’er

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation