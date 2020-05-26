New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more

Since completing the daunting task of releasing a new song every day for a year, Pk Delay has been quiet. Not a single tweet came from the Pittsburgh-based rapper until yesterday when he posted a link to his latest release, Life on Expert.
Compared to previous releases from Hawkins, Life on Expert features scaled-back, dreamy production ("Yes Lawd, "Temporary Life"), putting much of the emphasis on his lyrical flow, which is candid and frank. It seems the break from his prolific output has done Hawkins well.
Good Sport - "Overrated"
On July 3, Good Sport (aka Ryan Hizer) drops his long-awaited debut album, Boring Magic. Leading up to the release, Hizer has given a taste of what's to come with tracks "Soft Limits," "Game of Pretend," and, most recently, "Overrated." Tinged with electro-pop synths and existentialism musings, Boring Magic can be enjoyed in both a dance setting and alone with your thoughts.
Les Blackwell - Like A Broken Radio
Comprised of 14 original tracks and 4 covers, Les Blackwell's latest album is like listening to a live country/folk performance. By forgoing much of the production process, Like A Broken Radio feels more intimate and raw, like Blackwell's honeyed guitar strums and husky voice is being played just for you.
Myri@d, Inner State 81 - "Seasons"
Driven by Inner State 81's tropical bassline, Myri@d's slightly auto-tuned voice sings of lost love. But even with the vulnerable content, "Seasons" is the perfect transitional song as the weather warms and the sun starts to kiss our skin. (Please don't forget sunscreen).
New national releases:
Lady Gag, Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Is '80s music making a comeback?
Sia - "Together"
UMI - "Open Up"
This track comes from UMI’s upcoming EP, Introspection, expected June 21 via Keep Cool/RCA Records.