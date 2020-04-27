New releases from Just Fern, Choo Jackson, and more

click to enlarge Screenshot from Juiced Up Joey's "More" music video

"Eating Ass 2020,"

the alternative/indie artist takes listeners on a

euphonious technicolor synth ride with their R&B stylings and

smooth, whisper-like vocals.

Sound familiar? It's a shorter and more polished version of "Eating Ass" released in 2017.





<a href="https://murderforgirls.bandcamp.com/album/done-in-the-dark">Done in the Dark by Murder for Girls</a>

In wwoman's first release of the year,Slightly disjointed yet relaxing. That's the best way to describe Just Fern's latest single, "DMT." Experimental, noisy flourishes keep you alert while the beat soothes and lulls.Flush with bumping basslines, endearing slow songs, and vocals dripping with autotune, Choo Jackson's EP straddles the line between emo rap and trap.On May 15, indie punk rock band, Murder for Girls, will release its third full-length LP,. The first track, "Honeycomb," is out now, and if it's indicative of the rest of the album, we can expect a frisky and unrelenting project.It's only appropriate that the newly released music video for Juiced Up Joey's 2019 track "More" features the artist singing while a mask-clad blue-haired beauty dances in a close, sultry way. The strong backbeat and silky vocals will make you want to get intimate with someone, but please don't unless you're quarantined together.