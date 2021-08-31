New plumbing code amendment could expand gender-neutral bathroom access in Allegheny County

hese two issues have nothing to do with each other, and it seems to me that pairing all-gender restroom access with deprofessionalizing the plumbing trade creates an artificial antagonism between trans people and skilled trade workers," says Luca Salerno, who is transmasculine and opposes the site work provision of the amendment.

Regardless of whether the amendment is approved or not, there is more work to be done: there is no reason why all single-occupancy restrooms should not be open to people of all genders," Salerno says. "There is no reason why a business should not be free to choose to install an all-gender multi-stall restroom if all the stalls have floor-to-ceiling dividers."