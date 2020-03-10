New Pittsburgh tunes we're loving: Najj Andrea, Chariot Fade, and more

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chariot Fade

<a href="https://chariotfade.bandcamp.com/album/tenderness-hits-camels-eye">Tenderness Hits / Camel's Eye by CHARIOT FADE</a>

//\\bstract - \​/​irtua| ]​[​dent​]​[​ty

<a href="https://un-known.bandcamp.com/album/irtua-dent-ty">\/irtua| ][dent][ty by //\\bstract</a>

<a href="https://misra.bandcamp.com/album/lies-of-the-few">Lies of the Few by Bad Custer</a>

Stacia Vonne - "Lover"

Ghost Music / Booze Radly Split

<a href="https://lemontreerecords.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-music-booze-radly-split">Ghost Music / Booze Radly Split by Ghost Music, Booze Radly</a>

<a href="https://delicatecashmere.bandcamp.com/album/good-dude-lojack-szene-ep-dc001">Good Dude Lojack - Szene EP DC001 by Good Dude Lojack - Szene EP</a>

Thanks to our streaming culture, new music is released constantly, and sometimes it's hard to keep up. That's wherecomes in. Bandcamp, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube - we aren't picky. We browsed through it all to discover new tunes, so you don't have to (hopefully you spend the extra time doing something productive, or not, how you spend your free time is up to you). Here are our current favorite Pittsburgh releases.