New Pittsburgh tunes we're loving: Najj Andrea, Chariot Fade, and more

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Chariot Fade
Thanks to our streaming culture, new music is released constantly, and sometimes it's hard to keep up. That's where Pittsburgh City Paper
comes in. Bandcamp, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube - we aren't picky. We browsed through it all to discover new tunes, so you don't have to (hopefully you spend the extra time doing something productive, or not, how you spend your free time is up to you). Here are our current favorite Pittsburgh releases.
Abstract Theory and Sierra Sellers - "Forget About It"
Chariot Fade - "Tenderness Hits" and "Camel's Eye"
Najj Andrea - "Girlfriend"
//\\bstract - \/irtua| ][dent][ty
Bad Custer - "Lies of the Few"
Stacia Vonne - "Lover"
Ghost Music, Booze Radly - Ghost Music / Booze Radly Split
Good Dude Lojack - "Funk Couch"