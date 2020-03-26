New Pittsburgh releases from Jordan Montgomery, Ryan Haynes, Meeting of Important People, and more

click to enlarge Photo: Keep Pittsburgh Dope (Chancellor Humphrey) Jordan Montgomery

New releases from Pittsburgh bands/musicians to listen to while social distancing.

The Commonheart - "You've Got a Friend"

Carole King's "You've Got a Friend." The show in Pittsburgh was the first time The Commonheart took a stage in their hometown after touring across the country in support of their sophomore album Pressure.



During the tour, the nine-piece outfit traveled with a

During the tour, the nine-piece outfit traveled with a Spare Change bucket so donations from fans could be collected for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. In this video, lead singer Clinton Clegg shares with the audience why The Commonheart has a personal connection with the foundation. The band raised almost $4,000 during its tour, and are still taking donations here



Fuzznaut - "Conjunction and Ellipsis"

Emilio Rizzo, aka Fuzznaut, shot the entirety of this music video for "Conjunction and Ellipsis" on an iPhone. He uses scenes from his hometown and live performances, along with experimental video clips, to explore vision, just as his music explores textures and sounds. "Conjunction and Ellipsis" is from Rizzo's debut EP, Form is Emptiness

Elevations - Elevations Live (Series of Three, Vol. 2)

Elevations is made up of Benny Benack III (trumpet), Michael Stephenson (tenor sax) Brett Williams (piano), Anton DeFade (bass), and George Heid III (drums). The group used to play around the city often, but their performances have become a rarity as most of the members are now in other projects

DeFade plays bass in The Commonheart and Benack recently starting playing with

To reminisce, they released recordings of their 2015 album release concert which took place at MCG Jazz. Warren Wolf joined Elevations on the vibraphone during this performance.

vibraphone during this performance.





Meeting of Important People - Troika Demos 2012​-​2015

Jordan Montgomery - Thank You 4 Ur Patience

Montgomery dropped a six-track mixtape of unreleased freestyles from 2018-2019. Features include JM the Poet, livefromthecity, and Coach Jackson.

COVID CARE PACK



Sometimes no matter how great things seem it may be much different on the other side," says Haynes in a Facebook post. "People tend to brave a smile while fighting a war on the inside. It’s OK to be scared, it’s OK to miss loved ones, and it’s OK not to have the answers all the time. Remember this and always keep on going no matter how bad it gets."