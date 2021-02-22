New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double

click to enlarge Steven Sims and Josh Larkin My Life as a Celebrity Look-A-Like podcast

Working actors aren't always looking for that big breakout role, many are just hoping for steady work. For Steven Sims, dreams of pursuing an acting career around 2007 quickly hit an unexpected obstacle — he looked exactly like Jonah Hill.By “exactly,” we mean he was mistaken for Hill by paparazzi who snapped and published photos of him, and he took photos with fans that confused him for thestar.Now Sims’ experience working in Hollywood in someone else’s shadow has become the focal point of the Pittsburgh-produced podcast. Co-hosted by Sims’ locally based friend Josh Larkin, the eight-part series covers the few years Sims spent in Los Angeles known as “the other Jonah Hill.”“I think this series speaks to what it is like to work in show business at a young age,” says Sims, who still lives in LA working as a full-time supervising producer and occasionally taking acting gigs. “These stories took place when I was 23 to 27 years old. I'm now 37 and can't believe some of the decisions and choices that I made when I was first starting out. But overall it does speak to the realness that is show business and Hollywood.”The show features appearances from fellow actors and others who were there in Los Angeles from 2007 to 2010, when Sims went through this strange period in his career. This includes starring as a Hill double in the 2010 comedy spoofand making, a 14-minute short film in which a dejected Sims “decides the only way he can succeed in the entertainment industry is by destroying Hill's public image,” according to the IMDb synopsis. Sims wrote and producedwith Mike Roach, who appears on the podcast.

Destroying Jonah Hill (2008) from Phalco Films on Vimeo.