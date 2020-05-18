 New notable releases from Ryan Haynes, Big Blitz, livefromthecity, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New notable releases from Ryan Haynes, Big Blitz, livefromthecity, and more

By

click to enlarge Khruangbin - PHOTO: TAMSIN ISAACS
Photo: Tamsin Isaacs
Khruangbin
Ryan Haynes - "Sweet Melody"
Since introducing himself as Ryan Haynes in December — the artist previously released music as DJ Afterthought — Haynes has been steadily releasing melodic, R&B singles that continue to highlight a new side of his musical talent. The latest is "Sweet Melody," a downtempo, introspective tune about trying to make it through life.


The Elemental - "Double Dog"
The first single (and video) released on the new Pittsburgh-based label Dig Sonic Records, "Double Dog" comes from The Elemental's forthcoming EP Lovely Distraction. The release date for the EP has not been decided yet, as it depends on whether the band can have a proper release show.

In addition to the single, Dig Sonic Records officially launched as a label on Fri., May 15, along with the Dig Sonic Radio show. The first episode introduces the label, premiers "Double Dog," and chats with The Elemental about the release. 

Big Blitz - "Double Barrel"
Big Blitz is the type of band that's best enjoyed live, but that's not possible at the moment. So, the noise-jazz group released "Double Barrel," which was recorded Red Caiman Studios earlier this year in "basically one take," according to their Bandcamp. It's upbeat, funky, and infectious.


More new local releases:
livefromthecity, Farade - "Digital"
Moemaw Naedon - Dismal Spring

A Moment in Pompeii - Empty Eyes

Saani Mac - "Eye Don't Know Why"

Chet Vincent - "First Step"

Con Alma continues to bring live jazz performances to Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside.

Get a free download of Rocket Loves Blue's 'The Great Indoors' by donating to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

By Jordan Snowden

"The Great Indoors" cover art

Kenny Chesney's May 30 Pittsburgh show has finally been postponed

By Alex Gordon

Kenny Chesney

LuRose introduces herself with a 'Sweet' and warming single

By Jordan Snowden

LuRose
How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
Dependable Drive In Theater is shown on Sat., May 9, 2020 in Moon, Pa.

Touchless sinks, concession-stand apps, and other pandemic prep prepare drive-in theaters for reopening

By Hannah Lynn

Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside.

Con Alma continues to bring live jazz performances to Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

60-Second Documentary: Gyms may be closed, but this 70-year-old is determined to stay healthy

60-Second Documentary: Gyms may be closed, but this 70-year-old is determined to stay healthy

By Point Park News Service

