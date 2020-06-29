 New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

By

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF CRAZY DELICIOUS
Screenshot of Crazy Delicious
During the past few months of incessant turmoil, I've wished more than once that I hadn't watched every available season of The Great British Baking Show. Watching nice people bake beautiful treats in an idyllic setting has a calming effect that American TV tends to veer away from. Luckily Crazy Delicious, a new Netflix show produced by the same British network as Baking Show, gives the same feeling with a different concept. (Confusingly, it is unrelated to the Netflix food docuseries Ugly Delicious).

In each episode of Crazy Delicious, three new contestants cook in three rounds for the prize of the "golden apple" (like Baking Show, there is no monetary prize). But they don't just make any old food; the premise of the show is based on the popularity of Instagram-popular creations like rainbow cupcakes or artfully assembled smoothie bowls or a cake that looks exactly like a hamburger. In each round, the contestants, who are all home cooks (though often with large Instagram followings), have to make a dish that is visually stunning and imaginative. But it has to taste good too, otherwise the judges chide the contestants for making something that only looks good in photos.

In the first round, contestants have to find unique ways to highlight one ingredient, like carrots or mushrooms. In the second round, they have to reinvent a classic food like pizza or grilled cheese. In the last round, they cook a feast based on a theme like barbecue or picnic. The results are usually incredible; a jerk-seasoned whole watermelon that looks exactly like glazed ham, a picnic platter that looks like a renaissance painting, or a terrarium made out of carrot cake.
In addition to making beautiful food, the contestants are cooking in the middle of a utopian forest. The set is indoors, so it's unclear how much of the background is made of props, real plants, and produce that was placed there for effect. But at the beginning of each round, contestants are told to go forage in the forest for the ingredients and pluck grapes from trees and dig up beets from the ground. Occasionally there are rabbits and hedgehogs hopping around. It all feels a little magical, and also a little biblical. In addition to the golden apple prize, the judges (including iconic Top Chef contestant Carla Hall) are referred to as "the Gods." As in "I hope the Gods like my volcano made out of pizza balls."


While the show could've ended feeling like a cheap way to capitalize on Instagram food trends, it instead brings more depth to the pretty fun food. It reminds us that if the food doesn't taste good, then what's the point of it looking good? But also that eating can and should be fun.

There are other oddities to the show, like the fact that "the Gods" all wear the same all-white outfit every episode and that the host, comedian Jayde Adams, wears the same sparkly tulle dress. And since the show is produced by British network Channel 4 and Netflix, most of the contestants are British, but a few are American. Unlike Baking Show, there are no confusing British desserts like "puds" or "tennis cake."

Crazy Delicious is a colorful, fun, and eccentric show. It has the gentle pace and atmosphere of Baking Show but the creativity of Willy Wonka. It's a treat to watch, and in this stressful time, giving yourself treats is more important than ever.

Tags

Latest in Film

Local movie theaters are beginning to reopen. Here's what you need to know

By Hannah Lynn

Local movie theaters are beginning to reopen. Here's what you need to know

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Carnegie Mellon International Film Festival goes virtual with Sorry We Missed You, an unwittingly prescient film about the gig economy

By Hannah Lynn

Sorry We Missed You

60-Second Documentary: Gyms may be closed, but this 70-year-old is determined to stay healthy

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: Gyms may be closed, but this 70-year-old is determined to stay healthy
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 24-30, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Jeffrey "Boosie" Bolden

Pittsburgh mourns the loss of Jeffrey "Boosie" Bolden

By Amanda Waltz

Richard Gegick and Bob Pajich

Poets Richard Gegick and Bob Pajich publish gritty poetry books out of a kitchen in Forest Hills

By Rege Behe

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Brian Gonnella and his portrait of 'The Strongest Man in the World' (3)

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Brian Gonnella and his portrait of 'The Strongest Man in the World'

By Bryer Blumenschein

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation