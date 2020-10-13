New music roundup: Three Pittsburgh releases we're loving

Lindsay Dragan's first release in over a year picks up right where the band left off with 2019's "Radiant Light" and "The Rage Inside." Like the feeling of taking a solo trip on the open road, the latest single, "Solitary Thrill" brings to mind images of wide canyons, warm wind, and sunsets.
Sometimes a solo act, sometimes a full band, "Solitary Thrill" was made with
Joziah Council — "One Thing"
Joziah Council's latest single proves the Pittsburgh artist is one to watch. Over a tropical hip-hop beat, Council's comforting vocals ask for trust. He can provide one thing, but will that be enough?
Glo Phase — Pearl Diving
Summer may be over, but Glo Phase's latest release, Pearl Diving, has enough bright and cherry beats to last the winter. Compared to other work from the artist, Pearl Diving is scaled back and simplistic, leaning towards the mellow end of the spectrum. It's something relaxing for these strange and intense times.