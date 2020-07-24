New Music Friday: Samurai Velvet, Merce Lemon, La'Vender Freddy, and Ky Vöss

click to enlarge Screenshot from Samurai Velvet's Nite Out music video

here have been some unexpected changes here at Pittsburgh City Paper, and I haven’t had time to search for new music as much as I used too. On top of that, I’ve also only been getting about a fifth of the submissions that I did before the pandemic. All this is to say, please, keep sending me your music and music updates (jsnowden@pghcitypaper.com), even if I don’t reply. There are multiple ways to be featured in CP besides a longer feature or cover story

–





Samurai Velvet - "Nite Out"

Flirty and boisterous, this newest single from electro-pop duo Samurai Velvet ( Saige Smith and Joe Chilcott) is a " bad bitch anthem in memory of the pre-COVID Friday nights." The music video adds to the fun, as you watch Smith dance around Pittsburgh while Chilcott creeps in the background. I dare you to try and not groove to this tune.

Moonth, out August 14. She gave us a sneak peek of what's to come early June with "Baby," a short and cohesive breakup track that leaves you wanting more.



<a href="https://mercelemon.bandcamp.com/album/moonth-2">Moonth by Merce Lemon</a>

La'Vender Freddy - The Adventures of La'Vender Freddy & The Sunscreen Conspiracy: In An Acoustic World [Chapter One]

La'Vender Freddy is back with an experimental, glitchy, unapologetic album that blends R&B, rock, and electronic. Each song is a surprise, leaving you to guess where they are headed next. You may end up dancing while crying.

<a href="https://iamuuri.bandcamp.com/album/the-adventures-of-lavender-freddy-the-sunscreen-conspiracy-in-an-acoustic-world-chapter-one">The Adventures of La'Vender Freddy & The Sunscreen Conspiracy: In An Acoustic World [Chapter One] by LA'VENDER FREDDY</a>

Ky Vöss - " Masochism"

Another song made better by its accompanying video. In "Masochism," Ky Vöss continues to showcase a knack for electrifying synth-pop and with a retro-tinge.

Vöss' new album, Coping Mechanisms, drops in September.

It's been a while since the last New Music Friday featuring local releases. Almost two months to be exact. TBelow you will find releases from the past month or so, with more music roundups to come next week. I am still wholly committed to supporting the talented group of musicians and bands Pittsburgh has to offer.T-minus three weeks until Merce Lemon drops her debut album,