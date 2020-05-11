 New Music Friday (On a Monday) | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Music Friday (On a Monday)

By

click to enlarge new_music.jpg

Our favorite local and national tunes released (on Spotify) in May so far.

Tags

Latest in Music

Spare Change takes its charity busking online

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Breis Gordan

Psychotherapist practices the goofiness and creativity that she preaches

By Jordan Snowden

Psychotherapist practices the goofiness and creativity that she preaches

C.J. Mitchell addresses mental health in 'The Survival of C.J. Mitchell'

By Jordan Snowden

C.J. Mitchell addresses mental health in 'The Survival of C.J. Mitchell'

Mars Jackson and Cam Chambers are quite the pair in new single 'Look Up'

By Jordan Snowden

Mars Jackson
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

Art world mourns death of former Andy Warhol Museum director, Thomas W. Sokolowski

Art world mourns death of former Andy Warhol Museum director, Thomas W. Sokolowski

By Amanda Waltz

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation