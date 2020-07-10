 New music Friday: National releases we're loving | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New music Friday: National releases we're loving

By

click to enlarge new-music-releases.jpg

New releases to get you through the weekend.

Tags

Latest in Music

Music video: 2020k covers iamamiwhoami's 'b'

By Jordan Snowden

Music video: 2020k covers iamamiwhoami's 'b'

STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

By Jordan Snowden

STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

Three years in the making, Jordan Montgomery's Thank You 4 Ur Purchase But We R Not For $ale may be more relevant than ever

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Montgomery poses for a portrait in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 8-14, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

By Jordan Snowden

Music video: 2020k covers iamamiwhoami's 'b'

Music video: 2020k covers iamamiwhoami's 'b'

By Jordan Snowden

For Sale With Baggage: It's not you, it's me (2)

For Sale With Baggage: It's not you, it's me

By Abbie Adams

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation