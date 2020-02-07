 New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi

By

click to enlarge merce_lemon.jpg
Merce Lemon - "Moon Shots"
A little over a month before the drop of Merce Lemon's compilation tape, Ride Every Day, Crafted Sounds is giving us a sneak peek with  "Moon Shots," the 17th track on the 20-song release. "Do you think / this is love / well I don't want to tell you what is what" Lemon's raspy voice coos over light guitar. Look for Ride Every Day in its entirety March 14.


Sad Girls Aquatics Club - "How Do I Get What I Want (Good Sport Remix)"
Pittsburgh's Good Sport (Ryan Hizer) took the slow-moving, synth-laden "How Do I Get What I Want" from Sad Girls Aquatics Club's debut album, Vodkawine, added even more synths, slowed down and lowered the pitch of the vocals, and made the track into a wavy, electronic sing-along.


Julia Capuzzi - Simple Minds
Uniontown native Julia Capuzzi introduced herself Jan. 31 with the release of her debut EP, Simple Minds. Soft-spoken with a slight attitude, Capuzzi sings about topics of the heart, like long-distance relationships ("N.Y.C."), and saying goodbye and moving on ("Heartbreaker").

