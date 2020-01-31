 New Music Friday: Baseball Dad, Glam Hand, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Music Friday: Baseball Dad, Glam Hand, and more

By

click to enlarge January EP Cover - COVER ART: ERYN OBERST
Cover Art: Eryn Oberst
January EP Cover
Baseball Dad - January
In three short songs, Baseball Dad's lastest EP, January, dives into the heavy topics of mental illness and relationships ("Flowers + Tea"), self-love ("January"), and growing beyond restrictions created by others ("Undone"). They're each wrapped in a heartfelt, pop package, and driven by lead vocalist and ukelele player, Hal McDonough.

Join Baseball Dad Fri., Feb. 7 to celebrate the release of January, their first full-band EP, at Lavendar Town with String Machine and Afternoon Tea. 


Glam Hand - Glum Hum
Glam Hand has been around for less than two years, but Glum Hum, the three-piece band's first release of 2020, is reminiscent of music from a different era. The EP is drenched in the slow-moving psychedelic rock sounds of the '60s and covers abstract topics that almost sound like poetry or a children's tale.

Hear Glam Hand perform Glum Hum tonight at The Government Center. Prepare for your trip with a look at our venue guide.


Rachel B - "Touch Myself"
click to enlarge rachel_b_touch_myself_cover_notext.jpg

A month ahead of the drop of her 10 track record, produced by Grammy Award winner Frankie Biggz, Rachel B released "Touch Myself," a single about self-exploration and discovery in a world where women break free of societal chains.

For the release, Rachel B teamed up with Central Outreach Wellness Center to promote self-love. Those who donate to Central Outreach, here, receive a free download of the song.


More, more, more...
Lianna Ankney - LA​-​LA​-​LA

Said - The Kid With The Golden Arms

Rave Ami - "Nausea Ad Nauseam"

JWC3 - Thank You

Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Iver, and more Pittsburgh concert announcements

By Jordan Snowden

Justin Bieber

The anonymous members of Deathwhite rail against ignorance with melancholic metal-inspired Grave Image

By Edward Banchs

Grave Image

The Local 913: Meeting of Important People

By Liz Felix

The Local 913: Meeting of Important People

Don’t call Rave Ami a ‘live band’

By Jordan Snowden

Rave Ami’s Joe Praksti, Evan Meindl, and Pat O’Toole
More »

