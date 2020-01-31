New Music Friday: Baseball Dad, Glam Hand, and more

In three short songs, Baseball Dad's lastest EP, January, dives into the heavy topics of mental illness and relationships ("Flowers + Tea"), self-love ("January"), and growing beyond restrictions created by others ("Undone"). They're each wrapped in a heartfelt, pop package, and driven by lead vocalist and ukelele player, Hal McDonough.
Join Baseball Dad Fri., Feb. 7 to celebrate the release of January, their first full-band EP, at Lavendar Town with String Machine and Afternoon Tea.
Hear Glam Hand perform Glum Hum tonight at The Government Center. Prepare for your trip with a look at our venue guide.
A month ahead of the drop of her 10 track record, produced by Grammy Award winner Frankie Biggz, Rachel B released "Touch Myself," a single about self-exploration and discovery in a world where women break free of societal chains.
For the release, Rachel B teamed up with Central Outreach Wellness Center to promote self-love. Those who donate to Central Outreach, here, receive a free download of the song.
