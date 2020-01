New Music Friday: Baseball Dad, Glam Hand, and more

click to enlarge Cover Art: Eryn Oberst January EP Cover

Hal McDonough.



Join Baseball Dad January, their first full-band EP, at Join Baseball Dad Fri., Feb. 7 to celebrate the release of, their first full-band EP, at Lavendar Town with String Machine and Afternoon Tea.

Glam Hand - Glum Hum

Rachel B - "Touch Myself" click to enlarge

A month ahead of the drop of her 10 track record, produced by Grammy Award winner Frankie Biggz, Rachel B released "Touch Myself," a single about self-exploration and discovery in a world where women break free of societal chains. A month ahead of the drop of her



For the release, Rachel B teamed up with Central Outreach Wellness Center to promote self-love. Those who donate to Central Outreach, here , receive a free download of the song.

Lianna Ankney - LA​-​LA​-​LA

The Kid With The Golden Arms

Nausea Ad Nauseam"

In three short songs, Baseball Dad's lastest EP,, dives into the heavy topics of mental illness and relationships ("Flowers + Tea"), self-love ("January"), and growing beyond restrictions created by others ("Undone"). They're each wrapped in a heartfelt, pop package, and driven by lead vocalist and ukelele player,Glam Hand has been around for less than two years, but, the three-piece band's first release of 2020, is reminiscent of music from a different era. The EP is drenched in the slow-moving psychedelic rock sounds of the '60s and covers abstract topics that almost sound like poetry or a children's tale.Hear Glam Hand performtonight at The Government Center . Prepare for your trip with a look at our venue guide