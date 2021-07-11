 New mobile savings pass launched for family-friendly attractions around Pittsburgh | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New mobile savings pass launched for family-friendly attractions around Pittsburgh

By

Family at the Pittsburgh Zoo
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Family at the Pittsburgh Zoo
Pittsburgh offers scores of attractions perfect for a summer day with the family, like the Carnegie Science Center and the National Aviary. With so many family-friendly attractions around the city, Visit Pittsburgh has decided to partner with Bangwango to continue their declaration of KidsBURGH and are creating a new mobile savings pass that allows for discounts at each age-inclusive location.

“From riding thrilling coasters to discovering exotic birds, walking among the dinosaurs and much more, Pittsburgh is bursting with exciting, unique, family-friendly adventures for visitors of all ages,” said Visit Pittsburgh Chief Marketing Officer Tom Loftus in a press release.

The KidsBURGH Adventure Pass is a mobile exclusive enhancement that users sign up for to receive text messages or emails to present to staff members or attendants at each participating kid-friendly business for discounts. It's free to use and can be downloaded at the Visit Pittsburgh website. The pass is targeted for kids 3-17 years old.
Users that visit at least five participating locations in the Adventure Pass by the end of 2021 are entered to win a Pittsburgh-themed sweepstakes that includes a two-night stay at a local hotel and four free passes to the participating locations including Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, Gateway Clipper Fleet, National Aviary, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Sandcastle Waterpark and the Senator John Heinz History Center.


Other attractions listed in Visit Pittsburgh's KidsBURGH are Kennywood Park, the Duquesne Incline, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and IdleWild and Soakzone. However, these are not participating locations in the Adventure Pass.

KidsBURGH Adventure Pass: visitpittsburgh.com/kidsburgh/

