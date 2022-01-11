New menus, Betty White pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

Goat Rodeo Farm & DairyAllison Park. goatrodeocheese.com
This Pittsburgh-area farm won Best in Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show's cheese competition. Their Hootenanny and fresh Chevre cheeses took 1st and 2nd place respectively, and their Wild Rosemary took 1st in the flavored cheese category.
DiAnoia’s Eatery2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
DiAnoia’s brought back its full breakfast and lunch menus. Featuring New York-style egg sandwiches, paninis, and pasta options, the menu is sure to make you feel satisfied. Breakfast service is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch is 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Casa Brasil5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. casabrasilpgh.com
Casa Brasil is bringing back their Saturday lunch as well. Saturday hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy a hot meal during this cold weather with these lunchtime favorites.
Kingfly Spirits2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
This distillery has added a new item to their lineup: Chamomile liquer. With notes of grape and the distinct flavor of local honey, this liquer has what's described as a “full-bodied finish” that will pair well with your homemade cocktails.
Apteka4606 Penn Ave., Garfield. aptekapgh.com
This is a weekend for vegans and burger lovers alike. "Crapteka" returns to Apteka with burgers, BBQ yuba, fries, cabbage kebabs, stoner salads, sunflower milkshakes, and more. Find these items every Friday through Sunday, starting Fri., Jan. 14 through Sun., Jan. 30.
East End Brewing147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.square.site
A new menu is at this brewery features Hot Grapes pizza with garlic oil, mozzarella, chicken or seitan, red grapes, radicchio, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, and rosemary. Enjoy with a Tuscan White Bean Salad, Olive Tapenade, or Roasted Kale and Tomatoes.
Cinderlands Beer3705 Butlet St., Lawrenceville. cinderlands.com
Two new beers have been added to the lineup at this brewery. Il Spundo is an Italian style-pilsner that is hop-forward. Star Crumb Cherry Pie is a tartshake fruit sour with sweet and tart cherry puree, madagascar vanilla bean, milk, sugar, and baking spices.
Hidden Harbor1708 Shady Ave., Shadyside. hiddenharborpgh.com
New drinks and food abound for this popular bar. Try the new Tofu Satay, Al Pastor Tacos, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches, and Steak Frites. Check out their website to see the full menu.
Oakmont Bakery1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
Which are you: jelly or cream? Head down to Oakmont Bakery for a packzi or two this week. These traditional cream or jelly-filled pastries are perfect for when you have a sweet tooth.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Weekpittsburghrestaurantweek.com
Celebrate the best restaurants in Pittsburgh this week, including The Commoner, The Forge, Senti, Fujiya Ramen, and more. The week runs from Jan. 10-16 with some restaurants participating until Sun., Jan. 23.
Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor2801 Penn Ave., Strip District, klavonsicecream.com
A new sundae has been added to the menu at this restaurant: the cinnamon roll black and gold sundae. The treat features black vanilla ice cream and Heath and Reece gold flakes, all on top of a fresh cinnamon roll.
The Black Canary636 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. theblackcanary.com
This coffee shop has announced a full list of new drinks for its winter menu. Try the peppermint crunch latte, ginger molasses latte, apple cinnamon chai tea, sugar cookie latte, spiced ginger latte, or winter wonderland affogato.
Pittsburgh Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival777 Casino Drive., North Side. chocolatewinewhiskey.com
On Feb. 12, Pittsburgh will host this festival featuring delicious wine, whiskey, and chocolate pairings for your enjoyment. Included with the price of a ticket are chocolate samples, a wine glass with unlimited porus, unlimited whiskey samples, savory foods, a S’mores bar, and more. This event sold out last time, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP.
Caliente Pizza & Draft House4624 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. pizzadrafthouse.com
Caliente is offering 100 free Betty White's Garden pizzas to the first 100 patrons that order for pickup or dine-in at their six locations. Inspired by the late television star, the pizza is a favorite for vegetarians and features white sauce, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese, and roasted garlic butter. This promotion will start on what would have been White's 100th birthday, Mon., Jan. 17.