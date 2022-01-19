New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news

Old Thunder Brewing340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com
Old Thunder Brewing presents A Celebration of Pennsylvania Lager on Wed., Feb. 9 from 3-10 p.m. at their Blawnox location. Featuring food trucks and breweries like Brew Gentlemen, Necromancer, and Trace, you’ll find the perfect brew for you at this event. More details coming soon.
Farmer x Baker1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
Feed yourself or your whole crew with the new winter menu, which features items like seitan or roasted chicken gyros, family dinners, salads, brisket sandwiches or vegan BLTs, and sides.
Millvale Market524 Grant Ave., Millvale. facebook.com/Millvale-Market-101554569102228
Millvale is getting its own groceria. The Millvale Market is a new neighborhood micro-grocery that will carry produce, dairy, eggs, fresh coffee, prepared foods, bread, and more. They will accept EBT as well, so if you live in the area or are just passing through, make sure you stop by.
Eleventh Hour Brewing3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. 11thhourbrews.com
Astrology heads, this one is for you. Eleventh Hour Brewing started a new beer series based on astrological signs. The first in the series is the strong-willed, serious Capricorn. With a robust flavor of peach, pine, and citrus, you’ll want to pick up this unique beer even if you aren’t a Cap yourself.
Pane è Pronto x Arriviste2627 Penn Ave., Strip District. paneepronto.com
A Strip District bakery and Shadyside coffee place launched a new coffee program at Pane è Pronto. The program features fresh drip coffee and espresso drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and Americanos. As the program gets off the ground, Kim Lopez of Arriviste plans to phase in a selection of specialty drinks, such as a mocha made with Calabrian chili oil — a signature flavor at Pane è Pronto.
Umami202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com
Last week, Umami announced a new late night menu filled with food and drinks, and great deals. From 10-12 p.m., there will be only makis available for sushi and $2 off of the entire drink menu, as well as a 10% service industry discount.
Mercurio’s5523 Walnut St., Shadyside. mercuriosgelatopizza.com
It's National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Sat., Feb. 5, and Mercurio's has you covered. They are having their One Morning event from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at their Fox Chapel location. Call ahead to make a reservation.
Not White Collectivenotwhitecollective.com
Not White Collective will mark six years of artistic fellowship with a selection of sweet treats during its Valentine’s Day Chocolate Truffle pre-sale. Available up until Valentine’s Day, the deal offers flavors like mole, lavender Earl grey, and dark-chocolate bourbon. Not only would these chocolates be a delicious addition to your V-Day celebration, but all proceeds will go toward supporting Not White Collective. Pick up for the truffles will be at Sprezzatura in Millvale at 112 E. Sherman St.
Fifth Seasonfifthseasonfresh.com
Fifth Season, the vertical farming innovator and pre-made salad company based in Pittsburgh, is expanding. The company will build its second "robotic vertical farm" in Columbus, Ohio in order to meet the higher demand for its products at stores like Giant Eagle and Kroger. A press release says that investment in new hires will allow Fifth Season to manage its 600% projected sales growth of ready-to-eat salads in 2022, which will be fulfilled by the flagship farm in Braddock. The Fifth Season farm in Columbus will begin operations in 2023 and will be approximately three times the size of the Braddock farm.