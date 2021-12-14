New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

BEYOND / HELLO will open a new medical cannabis dispensary on Wed., Dec. 15 and a ribbon-cutting will happen at 10 a.m. According to a release, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Second Lady Giselle Fetterman should be in attendance.
Nina Butchko is Director of Retail Operations for Pennsylvania at BEYOND / HELLO and says the cannabis company is excited to open its first medical dispensary within the city of Pittsburgh. She says the new location will allow South Side residents to avoid traffic to access cannabis medication.
“This is our third dispensary in the greater Pittsburgh region but the first within the city limits, and we’re very excited to now be able to provide convenience as well as excellent service and high-quality products to medical patients in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city,” says Butchko. “Given the South Side’s prominence as a cultural and nightlife destination and a booming business district, we feel it’s an ideal location for our first dispensary in Pittsburgh.”
The BEYOND / HELLO dispensary will be located at 2009 E. Carson St. and will provide product categories that contain flower, concentrates, RSOs, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, and pills. Butchko says the dispensary will carry “a robust, diverse mix of products,” including Jushi’s suite of high-quality brands and two in-house flower brands called The Bank and Séche.
“We have 20-plus grower processors on the menu with well over 100 strains that include a local grower,” says Butchko.
When Pennsylvania's medical marijuana first rolled out, many dispensaries were concentrated in the suburbs. That is still largely the case in the greater Pittsburgh region (Robinson Township even has a drive-thru dispensary), but urban dispensaries have been added recently in Friendship, the Strip District, and now South Side.
BEYOND / HELLO’s South Side location will be open Mon.-Sat. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sun. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Butchko says patients who visit on opening day will get 25% off every purchase.
Butchko says Pittsburgh patients at BEYOND / HELLO will have access to on-site patient consultations and will be able to place their orders ahead of time online. On-site parking is also available at the South Side location.
BEYOND / HELLO. 2009 E Carson St., South Side. beyond-hello.com