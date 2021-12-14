 New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

By

click to enlarge The BEYOND / HELLO dispensary in Pittsburgh's South Side opens on Dec. 15. - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
The BEYOND / HELLO dispensary in Pittsburgh's South Side opens on Dec. 15.
East Carson Street will soon be home to the South Side’s first medical marijuana facility.

BEYOND / HELLO will open a new medical cannabis dispensary on Wed., Dec. 15 and a ribbon-cutting will happen at 10 a.m. According to a release, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Second Lady Giselle Fetterman should be in attendance.

Nina Butchko is Director of Retail Operations for Pennsylvania at BEYOND / HELLO and says the cannabis company is excited to open its first medical dispensary within the city of Pittsburgh. She says the new location will allow South Side residents to avoid traffic to access cannabis medication.


“This is our third dispensary in the greater Pittsburgh region but the first within the city limits, and we’re very excited to now be able to provide convenience as well as excellent service and high-quality products to medical patients in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city,” says Butchko. “Given the South Side’s prominence as a cultural and nightlife destination and a booming business district, we feel it’s an ideal location for our first dispensary in Pittsburgh.”

The BEYOND / HELLO dispensary will be located at 2009 E. Carson St. and will provide product categories that contain flower, concentrates, RSOs, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, and pills. Butchko says the dispensary will carry “a robust, diverse mix of products,” including Jushi’s suite of high-quality brands and two in-house flower brands called The Bank and Séche.

“We have 20-plus grower processors on the menu with well over 100 strains that include a local grower,” says Butchko.

When Pennsylvania's medical marijuana first rolled out, many dispensaries were concentrated in the suburbs. That is still largely the case in the greater Pittsburgh region (Robinson Township even has a drive-thru dispensary), but urban dispensaries have been added recently in Friendship, the Strip District, and now South Side.


BEYOND / HELLO’s South Side location will be open Mon.-Sat. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sun. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Butchko says patients who visit on opening day will get 25% off every purchase.

Butchko says Pittsburgh patients at BEYOND / HELLO will have access to on-site patient consultations and will be able to place their orders ahead of time online. On-site parking is also available at the South Side location.
BEYOND / HELLO. 2009 E Carson St., South Side. beyond-hello.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

By Amanda Waltz

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voters' identifying information as part of election investigation

By Marley Parish

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

State committees to hear feedback on efforts to change Pa. fireworks law

By Marley Parish

Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 8-14, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

State committees to hear feedback on efforts to change Pa. fireworks law

By Marley Parish

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation