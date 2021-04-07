 New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

By

click to enlarge daylight-savings-time-pa-house-bill.jpg
On April 5, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation that, if approved by passed by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, would make say that the commonwealth approves of making Daylight Saving Time permanent. That would mean, if U.S. Congress approves, Pennsylvanians would no longer set their clocks back to Standard Time in the fall.

With a vote total of 103-98, the state House joins 15 other states in proposing this change, though it is currently not allowed by federal law. U.S. Congress must pass a law to allow states like Pennsylvania to move to permanent Daylight Savings Time, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) has recently proposed such a move.

The Pa. bill's primary sponsor was state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh). According to Pennlive, he cited studies that claim staying on Daylight Saving Time will “save energy, reduce traffic crashes, reduce crime, and lead to healthier lifestyles.” He also noted that less than 40% of the countries around the world recognize Daylight Saving Time, and that number is decreasing.


The bill (House Bill 335) now moves to the state Senate. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was opposed to the bill, as were most Democrats, and he told PennLive that this is “very consequential legislation” that they may come to regret. “I think we need more time to consider this legislation” he added. Under permanent Daylight Savings Time, sunrise in Pittsburgh on Dec. 21 — the shortest day of the year — would occur at 8:39 a.m., and sunset would occur at 5:56 p.m.

MacKenzie noted that this legislation doesn’t decrease the amount of daylight available to residents, it just shifts the daylight hours to align more with the working and living hours of people’s lives.

Trending

New pop-up gallery blooms at Arsenal Motors space in Lawrenceville
Afro Yaqui’s second album invites listeners into a world beyond white supremacy and patriarchy
Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA
Artist Humaira Abid explores Pakistani and American cultural taboos in new exhibit at Contemporary Craft
Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

Pittsburgh filmmaker Chris Ivey partners with Duolingo to create new social justice short film series

By Amanda Waltz

Screenshot of We Rise Together short film by Chris Ivey

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

A group of Pa. Republicans want to ban trans women from interscholastic athletics

By Stephen Caruso

Republican lawmakers, including state Rep. Valerie Gaydos (left), at an event in Harrisburg.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

By Amanda Waltz

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

A group of Pa. Republicans want to ban trans women from interscholastic athletics

By Stephen Caruso

Republican lawmakers, including state Rep. Valerie Gaydos (left), at an event in Harrisburg.

Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood

By Ryan Deto

Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Tony Moreno

By Ryan Deto

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

By Amanda Waltz

Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood

Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation