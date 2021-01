New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan

click to enlarge Bilal Abbey's album Mellowhead

Bilal Abbey



Sam Stucky Joelle, Fri., Jan. 8



Lindsay Dragan "Desert Palm," Wed., Jan. 20



On his new album, released Jan. 1, hip-hop artist Bilal Abbey lives up to the project's name. The album has a chill, easy sound, but the lyrics can still pack a punch. As a bonus, two tracks feature local artist Clara Kent Listeners first got a taste of theback in October when Stucky released his single "Breathe In" from the album, which touched on struggling with anxiety and trying to keep a clear head. Despite the material, the four-track alt-rock EP is surprisingly upbeat and sunny.Indie rocker Lindsay Dragan is purposely releasing "Desert Palm," the new single off her upcoming album, on the day of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. Dragan taps into the fear many of us have around natural and social disasters, repeatedly asking in the chorus, "Will you believe me now?" The single is a follow-up to Dragan's September release, "Solitary Thrill."