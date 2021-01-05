 New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan

By

click to enlarge Bilal Abbey's album Mellowhead
Bilal Abbey's album Mellowhead

Bilal Abbey

Mellowhead
 On his new album Mellowhead, released Jan. 1, hip-hop artist Bilal Abbey lives up to the project's name. The album has a chill, easy sound, but the lyrics can still pack a punch. As a bonus, two tracks feature local artist Clara Kent.

Sam Stucky

Joelle, Fri., Jan. 8
Listeners first got a taste of the Joelle EP back in October when Stucky released his single "Breathe In" from the album, which touched on struggling with anxiety and trying to keep a clear head. Despite the material, the four-track alt-rock EP is surprisingly upbeat and sunny. 

Lindsay Dragan

"Desert Palm," Wed., Jan. 20
Indie rocker Lindsay Dragan is purposely releasing "Desert Palm," the new single off her upcoming album, on the day of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. Dragan taps into the fear many of us have around natural and social disasters, repeatedly asking in the chorus, "Will you believe me now?" The single is a follow-up to Dragan's September release, "Solitary Thrill."

