 New Jamaican restaurant opens in Sharpsburg, NOLA closes permanently, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Jamaican restaurant opens in Sharpsburg, NOLA closes permanently, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge NOLA on the Square will close permanently - CP PHOTO: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Photo: Abbie Adams
NOLA on the Square will close permanently

Openings

2 Sisters 2 Sons
Jamaican food comes to Sharpsburg with 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which opened on June 25. They serve traditional dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, and rice and peas, as well as vegan options. They are open for takeout and delivery on GrubHub and UberEats.

Cafe Liminal
This health-focused restaurant specializes in locally-grown, organic foods, including hearty salads, bowls, and grass-fed beef. The restaurant opened its Strip District location on July 1.

Closings

Spoon
The upscale East Liberty restaurant announced on social media that it would be closing after 10 years, citing "unprecedented challenges" the restaurant industry is facing. "During this uncertain time, we will spend time with our loved ones, taking a step back to better prepare us for our next adventure," said the Instagram post.

Pizza Taglio
This wood-fired pizza joint in East Liberty announced on Instagram that it would be closing, with its last day in business being Sat., July 11. "We have loved being a part of this neighborhood," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. Owner Anthony Giarimita told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that "This has nothing to do with COVID or lack of support from Pittsburgh."


NOLA on the Square
The Creole-inspired restaurant and bar in Market Square will close permanently, according to WTAE. NOLA's owner Bob Wolfinger told the news station that part of the reason for the closure was the lack of people working in and traveling to Downtown. "It's a tough business. It's tough to survive. And this just makes it more difficult for us," he said.

Tags

Latest in Food

Social Justice Pizza Project donates 100% of proceeds to organizations fighting against social injustice

By Maggie Weaver

Social Justice Pizza Project donates 100% of proceeds to organizations fighting against social injustice

Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

These streets in Pittsburgh are offering extra space for patio dining

By Ryan Deto

Downtown's Sienna Mercato, shown here pre-pandemic, is one of the restaurants that will soon benefit from less traffic on Penn Avenue.

We're making bread with beer now

By Amanda Waltz

Beer bread in its final form.
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 1- 7, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Downtown's Sienna Mercato, shown here pre-pandemic, is one of the restaurants that will soon benefit from less traffic on Penn Avenue.

These streets in Pittsburgh are offering extra space for patio dining

By Ryan Deto

Social Justice Pizza Project donates 100% of proceeds to organizations fighting against social injustice

Social Justice Pizza Project donates 100% of proceeds to organizations fighting against social injustice

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation