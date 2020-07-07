New Jamaican restaurant opens in Sharpsburg, NOLA closes permanently, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings2 Sisters 2 Sons
Jamaican food comes to Sharpsburg with 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which opened on June 25. They serve traditional dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, and rice and peas, as well as vegan options. They are open for takeout and delivery on GrubHub and UberEats.
Cafe Liminal
This health-focused restaurant specializes in locally-grown, organic foods, including hearty salads, bowls, and grass-fed beef. The restaurant opened its Strip District location on July 1.
ClosingsSpoon
The upscale East Liberty restaurant announced on social media that it would be closing after 10 years, citing "unprecedented challenges" the restaurant industry is facing. "During this uncertain time, we will spend time with our loved ones, taking a step back to better prepare us for our next adventure," said the Instagram post.
Pizza Taglio
This wood-fired pizza joint in East Liberty announced on Instagram that it would be closing, with its last day in business being Sat., July 11. "We have loved being a part of this neighborhood," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. Owner Anthony Giarimita told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that "This has nothing to do with COVID or lack of support from Pittsburgh."
NOLA on the Square
The Creole-inspired restaurant and bar in Market Square will close permanently, according to WTAE. NOLA's owner Bob Wolfinger told the news station that part of the reason for the closure was the lack of people working in and traveling to Downtown. "It's a tough business. It's tough to survive. And this just makes it more difficult for us," he said.