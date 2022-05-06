 New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

By

click to enlarge harrisburgh-farright-officials-web_1_.jpg
Voting rights organization Public Wise wants Pennsylvanians to keep an eye on 16 “insurrectionist” candidates for elected office. Their new searchable database, the Insurrection Index, holds more than a thousand records of individuals and organizations in positions of public trust who were involved in the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“From Public Wise’s perspective, [their] goal was to silence the voice of voters,” Public Wise co-founder and executive director Christina Baal-Owens tells Pittsburgh City Paper. Many of the politicians in the Insurrection Index are currently running for re-election, which Public Wise says is cause for serious concern.

“We really are sounding the alarm on the fact that these are far-right, white supremacists, who are running for offices like Congress, who are running for State Senate, who are running for governor, who are running for school board,” Baal-Owens says.


“We are one, maybe two elections away from a constitutional crisis over election subversion,” Public Wise co-founder Marc Elias told The Guardian. “If we don’t recognize who was behind the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, then next time we will be less prepared and it may succeed.”

Pennsylvania is one of Public Wise’s strategic targets. Beyond its electoral significance in presidential election cycles, Public Wise has identified 16 individuals currently running for elected office in Pennsylvania who participated in some way in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which the organization says was held "to disrupt the official Congressional proceedings certifying the 2020 election results."

The index includes Pa. politicians such as Charlie Gerow, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor, and Sam DeMarco III, an at-large member of the Allegheny County Council, the chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, and a member of the Allegheny County Board of Elections, because both, as the Wisconsin Examiner reports, signed fraudulent elector certificates falsely claiming that Donald Trump was the rightful recipient of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes.

Local state Reps. Mike Kelly (R-Butler) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-Greensburg) also appear on the index for spreading disinformation about the 2020 election and voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Others, such as Rick Saccone (R-Elizabeth), make the list because they were present at the event on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Baal-Owens says that Pennsylvania is among states with a “higher density” of "insurrectionists" this election cycle and has a notable number of those seeking high-level offices. “There are people running, essentially, at every level," she adds.


Although she says it’s important to keep the people on the list out of public office in the coming election cycle, Baal-Owens wants to encourage progressive voters to take a longer-term perspective with a generational view of political change.

“These are the people who will be deciding, now, who will have the right to choose because that's going down to state legislatures, how elections are run, who can vote, what you need to show to be able to vote, the barriers to voting, what's taught in schools, how taxpayer dollars are used,” she says. “So we really are in a long-term fight to make sure that these folks … don't have this kind of control and access to taxpayer dollars to execute their agenda.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law unconstitutional, state court says; Wolf admin appeals

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law unconstitutional, state court says; Wolf admin appeals

Pittsburgh politicians remember Jan. 6 as an “insurrection,” warn of danger ahead

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19

Subpoenas recommended in ethics probe of Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly over stock purchase

By Laura Olson

Subpoenas recommended in ethics probe of Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly over stock purchase

Complaint accuses Mike Kelly of using $100k of campaign funds at luxury resorts in alleged ethics violation

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Complaint accuses Mike Kelly of using $100k of campaign funds at luxury resorts in alleged ethics violation
More »

Tags

Latest in News

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

By Amanda Waltz

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

$10M program to help substance use disorder treatment professionals repay student loans

By Cassie Miller

$10M program to help substance use disorder treatment professionals repay student loans

Meet the anti-violence expert advocates want on Jail Oversight Board

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Richard Garland

New survey highlights inequities faced by Black women in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Rochelle Jackson
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 4-10, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

By Amanda Waltz

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

By Jared Wickerham

Rochelle Jackson

New survey highlights inequities faced by Black women in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Bike Share Pittsburgh launches new, half electric POGOH fleet

Bike Share Pittsburgh launches new, half electric POGOH fleet

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation