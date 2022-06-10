New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Offering a wide range of performances from original plays, to a hip-hop performance, to movement-based work, the five shows offer something for anyone interested in the scope of the arts scene in Pittsburgh.
Past CSA contributors have included artist Brittney Chantele's reimagined performance of their A Fire On Venus album, and most recently, Feralcat's Dissasembly series. All shows this season will be live and on stage at the North Side's New Hazlett Theater.
This year's performers include music with Vida Chai, a play about Shakespeare by Nathan Wagner, a live hip-hop performance by Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First), a play with movement by Jasmine Roth, and an "8th-grade fan girl adventure" with Kelly Trumbull.
"After having several Zoom readings of this play over the course of the pandemic, I believe it is at a place where it needs an audience," says Trumbull. "It is my hope that this isn't the finished product and the CSA experience will help this piece continue to grow."
For a full schedule of events and information on tickets, visit newhazletttheater.org.