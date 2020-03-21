New fundraising campaign to help Pittsburgh's out-of-work food and service workers

"Think of all the gorgeous, delicious, memorable nights out you’ve had over the last few years. The hostess who seated you and made sure you were happy. The bartender who mixed you that cocktail you needed. The server whose sense of humor made the meal that much more fun," reads the Restaurant and Food Service Emergency Fund's press release. "They all need you now — not to mention the hardworking back-of-house staff, whose names and faces we seldom know. They, too, have been idled by COVID-19. It’s our turn to do our best for them. Please give as much as you can to help them.







TABLE Magazine owners plan to donate all subscription revenue generated during the campaign into the fund.