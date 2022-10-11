New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Station Fall-inspired dishes at Station

Kingfly Spirits will kick off its season of "Halloween drinks, events, and all things that go bump in the night" during Witches’ Brew Happy Hour. Happening on Thu., Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m., the event will serve as the official launch of the distillery's Halloween drink menu featuring Black Death, Satan’s Whiskers, Zombie, and Velvet Revolver.Support a Pittsburgh urban agriculture project at the Union Project. The Garfield Community Farm invites guests to enjoy locally-produced appetizers, drinks, and art during a Farm Fall Benefit. Happening on Sat., Oct. 15, the event will recognize the farm's efforts to empower the community by growing sustainable, organic food. Tickets cost $50 and are available at garfieldfarm.com Booze and ice cream meet for a special tasting event at Necromancer Brewing. On Fri., Oct. 21, sample four Leona's ice cream sandwiches in fall flavors like Fall Honey with Oatmeal Lace Crumbles and Caramel Apple on Brown Sugar Shortbread. The treats will be paired with different craft beers. Tickets cost $33 and are available at necromancer.beer/product/leonas-fall-tasting-event Barrel & Flow Fest, a local event that showcases Black brewers from around the country, was nominated for Best Beer Festival in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice competition . You can now vote for Barrel & Flow Fest and them to the top of the leaderboard. Voting ends on Mon., Oct. 24 at 12 p.m.Try something scary good with a new shake at Burgatory. Available now through Halloween, the ScareHouse Shake, named after the famous local haunted attraction , is made with Oreo cookies and gummy worms. Proceeds from each shake sold will benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation and provide funds for Austin’s Playrooms in hospitals across the region.Bottlerocket announced new cocktails for fall. Guests can now order the Pumpkin Pie Mule, Maple Whiskey Sour, and Pumpkin Spice White Russian. You can also order $15 Apple Cider Mimosas to enjoy with Sunday brunch.Thanksgiving is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing ahead of time. Farmer x Baker announced on Instagram that they are now taking orders for vegan Thanksgiving dinners that include housemade, farm herb-roasted, seitan TurkFree loaf, vegan gravy, mushroom veggie stuffing, and cranberry apple compote. The meals feed four and cost $75.Breakfast never looked better than at Square Cafe, where guests can find fall-forward specials rotating throughout the month of October. Try the Pumpkin Spice Pancakes stacked and layered with cinnamon cream cheese icing, and coffee drinks such as the Pumpkin Dulce Dirty Chai with dulce de leche sauce, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon and the Jack O’ Lantern Mocha with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

This Bloomfield eatery finished renovating its bar just in time to deliver "new seasonal cocktails and fall-inspired dishes," according to a press release. The menu now has a Double-Cut Pork Chop served with pumpkin watercress gnocchi, smoked onion puree, and broccoli rabe; Escargot Ragout and Shells with housemade parsley shells, smoked paprika, mustard greens, and stracciatella; and Caramelized Celery Root Soup with roasted oats, Parmesan Reggiano, and shallot powder. Reservations are recommended to enjoy these new items.The PA Market will entice diners to the Strip District with new eats. The two-story, European-style market, which boasts six restaurants and four bars, will offer chicken and biscuits and harvest salads at Bistro 108, and a pan-seared salmon, roasted broccolini, butternut squash quesadilla, and Latin grain bowl at Carne Asada. Also available is the Butternut Squash Bruschetta made with pepita, cranberries, sage, goat cheese, and hummus, sold at the Charcuterie counter.