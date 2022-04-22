 New event series welcomes workers back to Downtown Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New event series welcomes workers back to Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge O'Ryan the O'Mazing performs to onlookers by the Cilantro & Ajo food truck during Pittsburgh Opens on Thu., April 21. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
O'Ryan the O'Mazing performs to onlookers by the Cilantro & Ajo food truck during Pittsburgh Opens on Thu., April 21.
A new event series kicked off on April 21, bringing live performances from musicians and entertainers, food vendors, an outdoor beer garden, and more to the U.S. Steel Plaza in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The first Pittsburgh Opens, a new happy-hour series from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's office, was designed to celebrate Downtown workers and residents coming back to work with loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

“The City of Pittsburgh is pleased to welcome workers and visitors back to our Downtown corridor,” said Gainey in a statement. "Pittsburgh Opens is a unique opportunity to experience our city’s hospitality and we look forward to working with our partners to make this series memorable and enjoyable for everyone.”

In addition to live bands and circus performers, Thursday's event also served as a rally for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and included an appearance by mascot Iceburgh and a ticket giveaway.


The series is set to continue on a monthly basis, with plans to expand to other neighborhoods. More info can be found at downtownpittsburgh.com/welcome back.
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Opens - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Opens
click to enlarge Axe throwing - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Axe throwing
click to enlarge Mani Bahia and the Mob - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Mani Bahia and the Mob
click to enlarge Jason Kirin from Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Jason Kirin from Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative
click to enlarge A selfie with Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburgh - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
A selfie with Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburgh
click to enlarge Mani Bahia and the Mob - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Mani Bahia and the Mob
click to enlarge O'Ryan the O'Amazing - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
O'Ryan the O'Amazing
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Axe throwing - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Axe throwing
click to enlarge O'Ryan the O'Mazing - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
O'Ryan the O'Mazing

Trending

Speaking of...

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Maria Montaño

By Natalie Bencivenga

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Maria Montaño

Pittsburgh leaders launch hygiene kit drive for Ukrainian refugees

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh leaders launch hygiene kit drive for Ukrainian refugees

Covington and Abney elected to legislature in special elections

By Kim Lyons

Martell Covington and Aerion Abney

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13

By CP Staff

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

Kennywood amusement park officially opens for 125th season

By Pam Smith

Kennywood amusement park officially opens for 125th season

Buggin’ Out: CMU students race self-made buggies in Oakland

By Pam Smith

CMU students race buggies during the 100th Sweepstakes race on Fri., April 8, 2022.

"A second life”: Scenes and stories from Vintage Pittsburgh

By Pam Smith

"A second life”: Scenes and stories from Vintage Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Opera brings Carmen to the stage with iconic melodies, stellar performances

By Pam Smith

Pittsburgh Opera brings Carmen to the stage with iconic melodies, stellar performances
More »

Readers also liked…

PHOTOS: Punks Invade Roxian Theatre for ANTIfest

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Punks Invade Roxian Theatre for ANTIfest
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Keystone Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Armstrong County, about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania officially enacts carbon pricing for power plants

By Stephen Caruso

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

By Daniel Muessig

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation