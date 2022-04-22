New event series welcomes workers back to Downtown Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith O'Ryan the O'Mazing performs to onlookers by the Cilantro & Ajo food truck during Pittsburgh Opens on Thu., April 21.

A new event series kicked off on April 21, bringing live performances from musicians and entertainers, food vendors, an outdoor beer garden, and more to the U.S. Steel Plaza in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The first Pittsburgh Opens, a new happy-hour series from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's office, was designed to celebrate Downtown workers and residents coming back to work with loosened COVID-19 restrictions.“The City of Pittsburgh is pleased to welcome workers and visitors back to our Downtown corridor,” said Gainey in a statement. "Pittsburgh Opens is a unique opportunity to experience our city’s hospitality and we look forward to working with our partners to make this series memorable and enjoyable for everyone.”In addition to live bands and circus performers, Thursday's event also served as a rally for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and included an appearance by mascot Iceburgh and a ticket giveaway.

