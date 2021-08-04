New details released about upcoming Picklesburgh

Presented by Kraft Heinz and produced by the PDP, the festival will be open and free Fri., Aug. 20-Sun., Aug. 22, from 12-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees will get to roam under the giant pickle, sample a variety of vendors, and enjoy pickled and pickle-themed treats and products on and adjacent to the Andy Warhol Bridge.
“We’re excited to bring back this signature Pittsburgh event at a new date and location,” says PDP president and CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “We know that everyone, from near and far, is excited for Picklesburgh. We’ve adjusted the layout so it’s a little easier for festival-goers to linger, enjoy their food, listen to music, and truly relish the energy of this unique event. Whether you’re a pickle pro, or just a dill dabbler, there’s going to be a ton of fun experiences for you here in Downtown.”
Visitors can peruse food and drink options from a variety of local favorites along Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and Ninth streets, with the main entrance at Seventh Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard and plenty of room to sit and enjoy the pickled delights along the Andy Warhol Bridge.
Bae Bae’s Kitchen will be there with kimchi, Boba drinks, and house favorites, and BRGR will bring on hearty options such as the Pickled Pepper BRGR, fried pickles, and kimchi hot dog, among other food vendors serving a variety of briny options. Those interested in pickled, or pickle-inspired drinks will be able to enjoy pickle beers and cocktails — such as pickle-infused Bloody Mary Moonshine and a PickleBerry Mule — from Atria’s, Wigle Whiskey, Crooked Creek Distillery, The Warren Bar & Burrow, and more.
Those looking for pickle snacks will also have plenty of options, from Ekernally Yours Gourmet Popcorn & Sweet Treats’ dill pickle, hot pickle, and bread & butter kettle corn popcorn flavors to Pretzel Revolution’s Pickled Chicken Stuffed Pretzel, Pickled Cheese Dog, and Pickle in a Pretzel. For those with both a sweet tooth and a pickle craving, Simons Food Concessions’ offers pickle funnel cakes, and Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream will be there to offer locally sourced homemade ice cream.
The festival will also feature live music on the First National Bank Main Stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, with a more intimate stage located on the north end of the Andy Warhol Bridge. Donora, Soulful Femme, Elias Khouri, Snowdonia, Miss Freddye, Isaiah Small, Pierce Dipner, KELS, Byron Nash, and Buckle Downs will perform a wide range of genres and styles to help set the mood for pickle consumption and enthusiasm.
True pickle enthusiasts can show their devotion in the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, presented by Pittsburgh Pickle Company and hosted by YaJagoff! Podcast. Preliminary rounds will occur on Friday and Saturday, with advance registration recommended, and the “no-brine-barred” championship will occur on Sunday for the title of Mayor of Picklesburgh and a $500 grand prize.
For less competitive pickle lovers, Picklesburgh will have plenty of pickle-inspired goods from local makers and vendors such as paintings of the Heinz pickle flying over a bridge from Linda Barnicott Art & Gifts, pickle mugs, ornaments, and magnets from Pittsburgh Pottery, and more. There will also be festival merchandise, including T-shirts, caps, backpacks, and souvenir balloons, and free Heinz pickle pins and “fun-on-the-tongue” Heinz-branded T-shirts will be available under the giant pickle.
Picklesburgh recommends that all attendees are fully vaccinated. If attendees are unvaccinated, face masks or coverings are required, and festival organizers will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines from the CDC, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Allegheny County Health Department. Requirements will be modified as needed to ensure public safety.
Picklesburgh. Fri., Aug. 20-Sun., Aug. 22. On and adjacent to the Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown Pittsburgh. Free. picklesburgh.com