New Democratic ad premieres in Pittsburgh market, highlights 4th of July

click to enlarge Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM YOUTUBE
Screenshot taken from YouTube
Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad
On Wed., June 30, a new ad from the Democratic National Committee hit Pittsburgh airwaves to highlight the progress the country has made getting Americans vaccinated and reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the 60-second television spot “highlights President Biden and Democrats’ success in bringing America back together after the worst public health crisis in a century.” The ad starts with imagery from last year and the coronavirus shutdowns and rising case numbers, and ends by highlighting the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watching fireworks.
The country has vaccinated Americans at relatively high rates. Concerts, dance parties, and events have been returning to Pittsburgh and other cities across the country; however, the White House acknowledged on June 22 that the U.S. will fall short of Biden’s goal of having 70% of adult Americans with at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4.

Pennsylvania has easily eclipsed that milestone, but about seven states, mostly concentrated in the South, are lagging behind.


But more than 65% of American adults have at least one COVID vaccine shot, and that has allowed many states, including recently in Pennsylvania, to lift mask mandates and gathering restrictions. And the ad highlights that with imagery of people getting hugs, attending baseball games, and watching fireworks.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison says this success is worth highlighting.

“After 16 months of isolation and uncertainty, thanks to President Biden and Democrats, America is finally coming back together,” said Harrison in a press release. “Because of the American Rescue Plan, shots are in arms, checks are in bank accounts, small businesses are reopening, and our country is getting back on track. As Americans get together this July 4 to celebrate our independence, the DNC is making sure they know that President Biden and Democrats are delivering for them.”

