 New coffee spots, passionate pastries, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New coffee spots, passionate pastries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge The Speckled Egg - CP PHOTO: MEAGAN GLOECKLER
CP Photo: Meagan Gloeckler
The Speckled Egg
Round Table Coffee
5830 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. roundtablecoffeeco.com
Admittedly, we are a little late to the game on this one. Round Table Coffee opened in December, but they just appeared on our radar thanks to a write-up in NEXTpittsburgh. Located in the former Crazy Mocha location, Round Table serves up coffee classics like lattes, cortados, and more espresso drinks with housemade syrups.

Adda Coffee and Tea House
Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Local coffeehouse chain Adda Coffee and Tea House is opening its fifth store on Valentine's Day, right across from the Benedum Center at 725 Penn Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh. Like its Garfield location, the Cultural District spot will include a retail selection, offering sustainably sourced goods. Now Downtown visitors can stop to get a cup of coffee and support a local artisan before or after the theater.

The Speckled Egg x Commonplace Coffee
501 Grant St., Downtown. speckledeggpgh.com
These two spots are teaming up to open a new eatery in the SouthSide Works. The space will be located on 27th Street and both businesses have agreed to a 10-year lease. This new concept will offer meals and drinks from the Speckled Egg, and a coffee bar stocked with Commonplace Coffee espresso drinks and drip coffee.

Haffey Family Farm
147 Edgewood Circle, Industry. haffeyfamilyfarm.com
Taking place from Feb. 20-26, CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Week will promote the farm membership system that allows customers to sign up to receive fresh produce from local farms on a regularly scheduled basis. Haffey Family Farm, a small, family-owned and operated produce farm located about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, is participating in the celebration by encouraging people to sign up and become a CSA member.
click to enlarge Oliver Pinder, owner and chef at Wild Rise Bakery, inside their kitchen in Homewood - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Oliver Pinder, owner and chef at Wild Rise Bakery, inside their kitchen in Homewood
Wild Rise Bakery
717 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. wildrisebakery.com
Whether you’re going solo or with a sweetie, you can and should indulge in some Valentine's Day treats from Wild Rise Bakery. Try either the Fig & Walnut or Orange and Dark Chocolate Babka Hearts, Persimmon or Pear & Cardamom Bakewell Hearts, cookies, or glazed orange rolls. If you’re feeling savory, get a box of turnovers in potato cumin or cheese and chive, or a tomato, basil, and confit garlic babka.


Taqueria El Pastorcito
929 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. facebook.com/taqueria-el-pastorcito
This popular food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the near future. Chef Jose Tecuanhuehue is known for his tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, and now you’ll be able to enjoy them in the space where the Original Hot Dog Factory once stood. There isn’t a set date yet, but check the food truck's Facebook page for more details as they come.

Cinderlands Beer Co.
3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville. cinderlands.com
Lawrenceville craft brewery Cinderlands Beer Co. has been announced as one of 3 Rivers Outdoor Company's 2022 Community Impact Partners, along with Allegheny CleanWays. The partnership — kicking off from 5-8 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 9 with a Community Campire and Happy Hour at 3 River Outdoor's Regent Square store — will work together to "create clean, beautiful, and safe outdoor spaces in Allegheny County," according to a press release. Cinderlands Beer will be on tap at the store for donation to raise funds for nonprofit partners.

Trending

Speaking of...

Seven Pittsburgh coffee shops serving tea lattes or steamers

By Dani Janae

Seven Pittsburgh coffee shops serving tea lattes or steamers

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

By CP Staff

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Viridis makes comfort food for veg heads

By Dani Janae

Viridis makes comfort food for veg heads

Banana mugs, Valentine's Day celebrations, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Banana mugs, Valentine's Day celebrations, and more Pittsburgh food news

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

By Dani Janae

A dish from Yue Bai Wei

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

By Tia Bailey

Banana mugs, Valentine's Day celebrations, and more Pittsburgh food news

Banana mugs, Valentine's Day celebrations, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

The Condado Tacos location in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood

Condado Tacos expanding with two new locations in Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

"The Regulars" Applebee's ad

Pittsburgh friends appear as "regulars" in new Applebee's ad campaign

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation