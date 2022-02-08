New coffee spots, passionate pastries, and more Pittsburgh food news

5830 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. roundtablecoffeeco.com
Admittedly, we are a little late to the game on this one. Round Table Coffee opened in December, but they just appeared on our radar thanks to a write-up in NEXTpittsburgh. Located in the former Crazy Mocha location, Round Table serves up coffee classics like lattes, cortados, and more espresso drinks with housemade syrups.
Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Local coffeehouse chain Adda Coffee and Tea House is opening its fifth store on Valentine's Day, right across from the Benedum Center at 725 Penn Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh. Like its Garfield location, the Cultural District spot will include a retail selection, offering sustainably sourced goods. Now Downtown visitors can stop to get a cup of coffee and support a local artisan before or after the theater.
The Speckled Egg x Commonplace Coffee
501 Grant St., Downtown. speckledeggpgh.com
These two spots are teaming up to open a new eatery in the SouthSide Works. The space will be located on 27th Street and both businesses have agreed to a 10-year lease. This new concept will offer meals and drinks from the Speckled Egg, and a coffee bar stocked with Commonplace Coffee espresso drinks and drip coffee.
Haffey Family Farm
147 Edgewood Circle, Industry. haffeyfamilyfarm.com
Taking place from Feb. 20-26, CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Week will promote the farm membership system that allows customers to sign up to receive fresh produce from local farms on a regularly scheduled basis. Haffey Family Farm, a small, family-owned and operated produce farm located about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, is participating in the celebration by encouraging people to sign up and become a CSA member.
717 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. wildrisebakery.com
Whether you’re going solo or with a sweetie, you can and should indulge in some Valentine's Day treats from Wild Rise Bakery. Try either the Fig & Walnut or Orange and Dark Chocolate Babka Hearts, Persimmon or Pear & Cardamom Bakewell Hearts, cookies, or glazed orange rolls. If you’re feeling savory, get a box of turnovers in potato cumin or cheese and chive, or a tomato, basil, and confit garlic babka.
Taqueria El Pastorcito
929 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. facebook.com/taqueria-el-pastorcito
This popular food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the near future. Chef Jose Tecuanhuehue is known for his tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, and now you’ll be able to enjoy them in the space where the Original Hot Dog Factory once stood. There isn’t a set date yet, but check the food truck's Facebook page for more details as they come.
Cinderlands Beer Co.
3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville. cinderlands.com
Lawrenceville craft brewery Cinderlands Beer Co. has been announced as one of 3 Rivers Outdoor Company's 2022 Community Impact Partners, along with Allegheny CleanWays. The partnership — kicking off from 5-8 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 9 with a Community Campire and Happy Hour at 3 River Outdoor's Regent Square store — will work together to "create clean, beautiful, and safe outdoor spaces in Allegheny County," according to a press release. Cinderlands Beer will be on tap at the store for donation to raise funds for nonprofit partners.