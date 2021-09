New ciders, a taco festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photo: Courtesy of Threadbare Cider House & Meadery Apples & Honey by Threadbare

Scratch & Co has introduced a new, but familiar item to their menu: pierogies. Chef Brent Cable brings his grandmother’s pierogi recipe to the popular spot, and they look delicious. Made with dried cheese curd and served on a bed of onion and bacon, you’re sure to get your savory fix with this one.The popular local cider house has collaborated with a Pittsburgh-based podcast (and previous Best Of winner ) on a special cider called Steel City Sunrise. A combination of apple, mango, and pineapple, its sounds as refreshing as sunshine in a cup.Yet another brewery and podcast have teamed up to create This Is My Spot Ya Jagoff. A classic American Light Lager, it's the perfect drink for summer and available at many area Giant Eagles.Threadbare Cider House & Meadery is releasing a new beverage perfect for the upcoming fall season. Apples & Honey is described as blending the crispness of apples with the sweetness of honey for a refreshing but rich flavor profile. Made from Soergel’s Orchard apples and Bedillion Apiary Spring Wildflower Honey, the cider and mead are made separately and then blended together post-fermentation. This sweet brew is set to release on Thu., Sept. 2.The Pittsburgh Taco Festival is set to happen on Sat., September 11 at the Strip District Terminal from 12-7 p.m. Samples items from La Palapa, Taquitos, TacoTown, Juniper Grill, La Catrina on Wheels, Mi Empanada, Tocayo, Vagabond TacoTruck, El Sabor, Caustelot Creamery, El Rincon Oaxaqueno, Brisketburgh, Cilantro &Ajo, Los Gallitos, Let's Taco, Allegheny City Farms and more. There will also be live entertainment. General admission tickets are $10, with $30 Early Bird and $65 VIP tickets also available for taco die-hards.Sheetz just announced a new cream ale that will only be available in Pennsylvania. Project Vanila Shteam Machine, made in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company, is described as tasting like a vanilla cappuccino. The limited-edition beer will go on sale Fri., Sept. 3 at 58 Sheetz stores statewide.After enjoying a few beers with friends at Two Frays Brewery in Garfield, I decided to try nearby El Sabor () for the first time. Located in a once long-abandoned space at the corner of Penn Avenue and Main Street in Bloomfield, the restaurant has offered an alternative to rival Mexican spot, Cabos, located just a couple of doors down. I ordered a build-your-own dinner combo with a tofu burrito and cheese enchilada, with a side of street corn. The burrito (smothered, not handheld) contained some of the best-prepared tofu I have ever had in a restaurant. The protein was drained well and lightly fried in a skillet, giving it the slightly chewy texture I usually desire. It was also nicely seasoned and held up well against the sloppy, spicy sauce covering the dish. I have a feeling this will be my new take-out favorite. — Amanda Waltz,