New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pizzaiolo Primo is back and open in Market Square. The popular eatery that served Neopolitian pizza and pasta closed last December and is now open to the public again. After being purchased by the Ron Sofranko Group, the restaurant reopened on Tue., May 11. The menu has remained the same, but the hours have changed from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pizzaiolo Primo will be closed on Sundays.