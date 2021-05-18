 New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Chak Shuka Khan from City Works - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CITY WORKS
Photo: Courtesy of City Works
Chak Shuka Khan from City Works

New and Opening

Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
A new brewery is coming to Garfield. Two Frays Brewery is a spot where you can get beer and other brews right on the bustling Penn Ave. Featuring a gorgeous Cherry Picked Sour Ale or a housemade root beer for those who don’t drink, this brewery sounds like a great place to relax and kick back on a sunny day. The brewery will have its soft opening on Fri., May 28, followed by a mid-June opening for in-person service.

Necromancer Brewing
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
Necromancer Brewing has announced its opening on Fri., May 21 from 4-8 p.m. for takeaway beers and brews. Necromancer is a relatively new brewery located in the North Hills that’s opening has been highly anticipated since 2020. They are teasing two new beers that will premier at their opening on Friday.

Dari Delite
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. facebook.com/yoursweetoasis
Swissvale’s Dari Delite served the neighborhood from 1956 to 2018, and is now reopening under new ownership. Two Swissvale residents, Chelsea Burket and Gabe Tilove, bought the property earlier this year, according to a report from Good Food Pittsburgh. Burket doesn’t have any formal training in restaurants, but tells Good Food Pittsburgh she has dreamed of owning her own food-based business for a while. She says she walked past Dari Delite almost every day, and found the owner’s contact information. She’s hoping to have the place open by Memorial Day weekend, and will serve soft serve, Blizzards, milkshakes, cones, and sundays. Vegan and dairy-free options are not available yet, but Burket plans to add them.


Pizzaiolo Primo
8 Market Square, Downtown. pizzaioloprimo.com
Pizzaiolo Primo is back and open in Market Square. The popular eatery that served Neopolitian pizza and pasta closed last December and is now open to the public again. After being purchased by the Ron Sofranko Group, the restaurant reopened on Tue., May 11. The menu has remained the same, but the hours have changed from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pizzaiolo Primo will be closed on Sundays.

Events

Kidsburgh x Remake Learning Days
Virtual event. remakelearningdays.org
Kidsburgh and Remake Learning Days have teamed up to provide an online event celebrating 143 Day, or I Love You Day. This day has been declared the day of kindness in honor of Pittsburgh's own Fred Rogers. In this online workshop, chef Jasmine Cho will teach kids and families how to make heart-shaped linzer cookies to express their love. Cho will be joined by Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, authors of “When You Wonder, You’re Learning” to have a conversation around parenting. The event is free and interested families can register and RSVP here.

News

City Works Eatery and Pour House
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
City Works will be hosting a special Memorial Day brunch, with the theme "Rock n’ Roll," featuring menu items like the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan, and The Boss. Brunch will be served starting at 10 a.m. on Mon., May 31, and reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant. City Works will also be doing something special for Pride month in June, partnering with New Belgium Brewing to bring Brewed for All. Every Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA sold will donate $2 from purchase to GLAAD, a national nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ community.

William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. artfestival.com
The William Penn Tavern and Pfizer curative have teamed up to provide you with a "Free Shot, Free Beer" promotion during the Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut. The festival features more than 100 local and visiting fine artists and is free to the public. Curative and Pfizer Curative will be offering a vaccine to those in attendance behind the William Penn Tavern this Sat., May 22, and whoever receives a shot will get a free beer from the tavern. All attendees are required to wear a mask at the festival and social distancing is required. Those interested can find out more and reserve their time slot at artfestival.com

Trending

Cop under investigation for shooting of Romir Talley hired, then fired from Penn Hills police
Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software
Hundreds join Stand in Solidarity with Palestine protest in Oakland
How to enjoy Pittsburgh Pirates games even if you don't care about baseball
The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Grist House's new canned beers

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Senti vs. Pizzaiolo Primo

By Celine Roberts

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Senti vs. Pizzaiolo Primo

Prunotto Roero Arneis 2012

By CP Staff

Prunotto Roero Arneis 2012
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

Bites and Pints, a Taco Takeover, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

DiAnoia's Brunch

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New Graeter's flavor
More »

Readers also liked…

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 12-18, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Mon Valley Red Top and White Top pizzas are junk-food delights

Mon Valley Red Top and White Top pizzas are junk-food delights

By Ryan Deto

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

California Taco Shop brings authentic Cal-Mex flavors to Pittsburgh’s North Hills

California Taco Shop brings authentic Cal-Mex flavors to Pittsburgh’s North Hills

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation