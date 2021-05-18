New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news

New and OpeningTwo Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
A new brewery is coming to Garfield. Two Frays Brewery is a spot where you can get beer and other brews right on the bustling Penn Ave. Featuring a gorgeous Cherry Picked Sour Ale or a housemade root beer for those who don’t drink, this brewery sounds like a great place to relax and kick back on a sunny day. The brewery will have its soft opening on Fri., May 28, followed by a mid-June opening for in-person service.
Necromancer Brewing
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
Necromancer Brewing has announced its opening on Fri., May 21 from 4-8 p.m. for takeaway beers and brews. Necromancer is a relatively new brewery located in the North Hills that’s opening has been highly anticipated since 2020. They are teasing two new beers that will premier at their opening on Friday.
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. facebook.com/yoursweetoasis
Swissvale’s Dari Delite served the neighborhood from 1956 to 2018, and is now reopening under new ownership. Two Swissvale residents, Chelsea Burket and Gabe Tilove, bought the property earlier this year, according to a report from Good Food Pittsburgh. Burket doesn’t have any formal training in restaurants, but tells Good Food Pittsburgh she has dreamed of owning her own food-based business for a while. She says she walked past Dari Delite almost every day, and found the owner’s contact information. She’s hoping to have the place open by Memorial Day weekend, and will serve soft serve, Blizzards, milkshakes, cones, and sundays. Vegan and dairy-free options are not available yet, but Burket plans to add them.
8 Market Square, Downtown. pizzaioloprimo.com
Pizzaiolo Primo is back and open in Market Square. The popular eatery that served Neopolitian pizza and pasta closed last December and is now open to the public again. After being purchased by the Ron Sofranko Group, the restaurant reopened on Tue., May 11. The menu has remained the same, but the hours have changed from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pizzaiolo Primo will be closed on Sundays.
EventsKidsburgh x Remake Learning Days
Virtual event. remakelearningdays.org
Kidsburgh and Remake Learning Days have teamed up to provide an online event celebrating 143 Day, or I Love You Day. This day has been declared the day of kindness in honor of Pittsburgh's own Fred Rogers. In this online workshop, chef Jasmine Cho will teach kids and families how to make heart-shaped linzer cookies to express their love. Cho will be joined by Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, authors of “When You Wonder, You’re Learning” to have a conversation around parenting. The event is free and interested families can register and RSVP here.
NewsCity Works Eatery and Pour House
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
City Works will be hosting a special Memorial Day brunch, with the theme "Rock n’ Roll," featuring menu items like the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan, and The Boss. Brunch will be served starting at 10 a.m. on Mon., May 31, and reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant. City Works will also be doing something special for Pride month in June, partnering with New Belgium Brewing to bring Brewed for All. Every Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA sold will donate $2 from purchase to GLAAD, a national nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ community.
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. artfestival.com
The William Penn Tavern and Pfizer curative have teamed up to provide you with a "Free Shot, Free Beer" promotion during the Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut. The festival features more than 100 local and visiting fine artists and is free to the public. Curative and Pfizer Curative will be offering a vaccine to those in attendance behind the William Penn Tavern this Sat., May 22, and whoever receives a shot will get a free beer from the tavern. All attendees are required to wear a mask at the festival and social distancing is required. Those interested can find out more and reserve their time slot at artfestival.com