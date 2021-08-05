New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

Once in place, the bike lanes will stretch between Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue along California Avenue in the California-Kirkbride neighborhood. The roughly 0.8-mile stretch sees a significant number of speeding drivers, according to city officials, so three speed humps between Columbus Avenue and Marshall Avenue will also be installed, along with permanent signage and pavement markings, to alert and slow motorists.
The Bike(+) Plan will add 150 miles of safe bicycle facilities to Pittsburgh’s bike system in both extended routes to major job centers as well as neighborways in low-volume and residential areas. As part of the Bike(+) Plan, the California Avenue bike lanes will connect the California-Kirkbride neighborhood to other North Side neighborhoods as part of a bike network that the city hopes will incentivize people to use bikes for short trip,s as well as potentially longer commutes.
Walk Ride Northside’s We Like Bikes! Program, which partners with local businesses to provide bike racks and repair toolkits to bicyclists and encourage cyclists to patronize local businesses.