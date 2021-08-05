 New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

click to enlarge pittsburgh-bike-lane-north-side-california-avenue.png
Pittsburgh’s interest in biking is increasing, doubling to 2% of people commuting by bike over the past decade, and safer and more accessible bike infrastructure is following the trend. On July 31, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure began construction of bike lanes and speed humps on California Avenue on the North Side as part of Pittsburgh's Bike(+) Plan.

Once in place, the bike lanes will stretch between Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue along California Avenue in the California-Kirkbride neighborhood. The roughly 0.8-mile stretch sees a significant number of speeding drivers, according to city officials, so three speed humps between Columbus Avenue and Marshall Avenue will also be installed, along with permanent signage and pavement markings, to alert and slow motorists.
Birds-eye view of California Avenue between Marshall Avenue and Brighton Road - IMAGE: COURTESY CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Image: courtesy City of Pittsburgh
Birds-eye view of California Avenue between Marshall Avenue and Brighton Road
Data collected in fall of 2020 shows that 97% of vehicles on California Avenue exceeded the 25-mph speed limit, with an 85th percentile speed of 43 mph. The city says that the addition of bike lanes prompted the need to address these excess motor speeds, as bicyclists will now have bike lanes to connect them to existing bike lanes on Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue.

The Bike(+) Plan will add 150 miles of safe bicycle facilities to Pittsburgh’s bike system in both extended routes to major job centers as well as neighborways in low-volume and residential areas. As part of the Bike(+) Plan, the California Avenue bike lanes will connect the California-Kirkbride neighborhood to other North Side neighborhoods as part of a bike network that the city hopes will incentivize people to use bikes for short trip,s as well as potentially longer commutes.
Existing conditions on California Avenue near Brighton Road - IMAGE: COURTESY CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Image: courtesy City of Pittsburgh
Existing conditions on California Avenue near Brighton Road
This addition to North Side’s streets complements other efforts by local organizations such as Walk Ride Northside’s We Like Bikes! Program, which partners with local businesses to provide bike racks and repair toolkits to bicyclists and encourage cyclists to patronize local businesses.

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

By Lauryn Nania

By Lauryn Nania

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it's looking forward to next

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it’s looking forward to next

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into "substantial" COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant

By Lauryn Nania

By Lauryn Nania

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020
Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it's looking forward to next

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it’s looking forward to next

Pittsburgh nonprofits receive $70K in grants focused on social equity

By Amanda Waltz

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh nonprofits receive $70K in grants focused on social equity

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville's vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood
Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh's reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside

By Ryan Deto

Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside

By Ryan Deto

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville's vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into "substantial" COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant

By Lauryn Nania

By Lauryn Nania

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

By Ryan Deto

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

By Ryan Deto

