New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
Apteka received another shout-out from the New York Times, this time in the article "25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year." Contributor Brett Anderson cited the restaurant's Celeriac Schnitzel, writing that the "delicately crisp" dish proves "Apteka’s guiding principle: Eastern European cuisine is an underused vehicle for delicious plant-based cooking."
Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com
Last-minute gift shoppers have another option in some new merch from Pigeon Bagels. The bakery announced the launch of new, specially designed mugs made with local screenprinting company A Small Boat Press Inc. Buy one online or at Pigeon Bagels' brick-and-mortar location.
Bierport
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bierport.com
After a three-year hiatus, flight nights have returned to Bierport. The recently announced Pierogie and Beer Flight Night, happening on Jan. 26, 2023, has already sold out, but fans of the bottle shop should watch out for more events in the future.
Wigle Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Speaking of pairings, Wigle Distillery announced the second annual Holiday Cookie and Cocktail Flight. Those visiting the distillery tasting room and kitchen can enjoy a variety of cocktails paired with treats. try the Northern Exposure Old Fashioned with a sugar cookie, a Rudolph Whiskey Spiked Hot Cocoa with a chocolate snickerdoodle, or a Cherry Bourbon "Shot" with an Amarena cherry white chocolate cookie. Each flight costs $22.
Adda Coffee and Tea House
Multiple locations. addabazaar.com
Adda wants to simplify your holiday with a selection of curated food and drink boxes. In an Instagram post, Adda says it now offers options for "hot chocolate lovers," high tea, and gluten-free bakers, as well as a self-care box containing a reusable tea sachet, soy wax melts, and other items. The boxes range in price from $40-55 and can be purchased in-store.
The PA Market
108 19th St., Strip District. thepamarket.com
The PA Market will feature winter cocktails throughout the season in
its on-site Market Tavern and second-floor cocktail bar. The Market Tavern will feature The Christmopolitan, Abajo Daiquiri, Market This!, Blood & Thunder, and Mellow Old Fashioned. The cocktail bar will have I Like Your Style (as featured in Pittsburgh City Paper's recent list of savory cocktails), Fable and Myth, Bobbing for Rita’s, You’ve Cot To, and It’s Probably a Funny Story. Enjoy them during a break from shopping at the Market.