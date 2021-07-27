New Adda location, reopened dining rooms, and more Pittsburgh food news

Adda Coffee and Tea House200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com
Good news for the early risers of Downtown Pittsburgh: Adda opened a fifth, albeit temporary, location on July 26. Located in a private corridor of Three PNC Plaza, the pop-up store will remain until the end of 2021, but it may return permanently in 2022. This location will have the full lineup of Adda’s signature coffee and tea drinks, as well as some specialty goods.
Picklesburgh7th Street Bridge, Downtown. picklesburgh.com
Looking to be an even bigger part of Picklesburgh this year? You’re in luck —
the festival is looking for volunteers to help run the event. Volunteers must be 18 or older and should have enthusiasm around the pickle-based festival. You’ll get a special volunteer t-shirt, a Heinz pickle pin, snacks and beverages, free parking, and the appreciation of those that run the show. The volunteer application can be found here.
Pear and Pickle1800 Rialto St., Troy Hill. pearandpickle.com
Pear and Pickle reopened its dining room on July 25. This means you’ll be able to enjoy their delicious menu indoors. At this time, online ordering is no longer available. Masks for unvaccinated guests are required, as well as encouraged for others.
Farmer x Baker285 River Ave., Aspinwall. farmerxbaker.com
If you love filling up on good, seasonal food, you’re gonna love this news. The riverside eatery Farmer x Baker is expanding and will open a brick-and-mortar location in Fox Chapel this fall. Now, you can have Farmer x Baker all year round.
Fueled by Hops242 51st St., Lawrenceville. fueledbyhops.com
Fueled by Hops has announced its Drink the Cookie Table lineup, a beer festival that celebrates dessert beers. Tons of breweries were announced, including 412 Brewery, Dewey Beer Co, Four Points, Prototype, Aslin, Cellar Works, and more. The event will feature sweet collaborations with Sarris Candies, The Pie Place, Oakmont Bakery, and other dessert makers. The festival is set to happen on November 6.
Apteka4606 Penn Ave., Garfield. aptekapgh.com
Apteka opened its dining room on July 24 and those who are vaccinated are now welcome to dine at the Garfield location. They are focusing on dine-in only for the first few weeks, according to their Instagram, but plan to resume takeout after they "get back in fighting shape."
Chengdu Gourmet5840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com
Chengdu Gourmet is coming to the old Oriental Market storefront in the North Hills according to an article by the blog PennsylvAsia. The Squirrel Hill-based restaurant is highly regarded for its take on Chinese cuisine, so a second location will surely be welcome in the city.
The Frick Pittsburgh7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
The Frick is preparing to open its cafe to visitors as many Pittsburgh businesses move to do the same. On Thu., July 29, the Cafe at the Frick will reopen to the public following enhancements made in collaboration with local designers Tadao Arimoto, Demeatria Boccella, Jennifer Lucchino, Clinton Van Gemert, and Wiant Design Works. They will serve carryout lunch items and will have La Prima espresso-based coffee drinks, according to a press release.
Polish Festival at Vinoski Winery333 Castle Drive, Belle Vernon. vinoskiwinery.com
From August 7-8, Vinoski Winery in Rostraver Township will host a Polish food and music festival. Authentic Polish food will be provided by Bubba’s of Greensburg, and there will be music by Kosmix, Mon Valley Push, and Dynasonics. The event is free but patrons must register for the event. Masks are required at all times and guests and staff will be subject to temperature checks before entering.