Nello's 'Private Jet Vibes' gives hope in the unknown

"Private Jet Vibes" cover art
The beginning of North Side rapper Nello's latest release, "Private Jet Vibes" starts with the reposeful strums of a guitar. His mournful auto-tuned voice kicks in shortly after, with the lyrics, "Keep rolling all these woods that's how I keep passing by / my n*ggas dead and gone I couldn't tell them bye."

It sounds like it's the start of a rap-emo track, the genre made popular by late musicians Lil Peep and Juice WRLD, among others. And while "Private Jet Vibes" does have elements of the hip-hop subgenre — dark lyricism, moody production, a melancholy delivery  Nello puts forth confidence.

"Private Jet Vibes," he sings before the chorus, "They throw dirt but I'm going to shine." Before slightly second-guessing himself yet staying hopeful with the words, "I pray I shine in the light, even in the darkness / God what is my calling?"


Even with uncertainty and the pain in the world, it's possible to keep the hope.

