Negroni Week, a new donut spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

Trace releasing a beer that pays homage todirector George A. Romero, and its bright, almost pumpkin orange color is perfect for spooky season. The beer, called Rhubarbara, has a 5.0% ABV and is the newest sour at Trace. A lactose-free gose, it was brewed and re-fermented with Rhubarb, Cherry, and Apricot. This one is draft only, so head on down to the taproom to grab a taste.The Patron location in Fox Chapel has permanently closed its doors according to a recent article from the Trib. A sign announcing the closure was posted to the doors of the restaurant sometime last week. The other four Pittsburgh-area locations, Monroeville, Pine, Cranberry, and East Liberty, remain operational.Bonafide Bellevue presents the region's Art & Wine Crawl. This year's event will be held on Sat., Sept. 25 from 6 - 10 p.m. The crawl will start at the Hermann Museum at the address above and continue to multiple locations and businesses in Bellevue. Try 14 different wines from local wineries and shop for new art by a variety of different artists. Tickets are timed to ensure social distancing protocols.Negroni Week is from Sept. 13-19, and to celebrate, DiAnoia’s Eatery has come up with a special negroni menu in support of Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization that supports those in the food and beverage industry. Some of the beverages available for purchase will be a traditional House Negroni with dry gin, Campari, and carpano classico. If you want something a little more adventurous, try the Sbagliato alla Fragola, which has Campari, Bepi Tosolini Fragola Wild Strawberry, Del Professore Vermouth Bianco, and Opici Frizzante. According to NextPittsburgh , an Ohio-based donut shop has expanded into the Castle Shannon area. Madsen Donuts has an over 80-year history, with a traditional family recipe that has kept generations coming back. They serve fried and cake donuts with a variety of toppings, and they are sure to be a welcome addition.Vulture Food brings its popular Plant-Based Junk Food event back to Pittsburgh. On Wed., Sept. 15 from 3-9 p.m., get ready for some of the best vegan comfort food around. This event fills up fast, so arrive early for their Crispy Chikn sandwiches and loaded fries. All menu items are fresh and cooked in vegetable oil that contains soy.From Wed., Sept. 22-Sun., Oct. 3, City Works will host an Oktoberfest-related dining and beverage experience. Some of the specials include a Chicken Schnitzel with Pilsner Düsseldorf aioli, hefeweizen braised slaw, and Kaiser roll. If that doesn’t interest you, try the Spaetzle with braised pork belly, caramelized onions, and brown butter bread crumbs. Wash it all down with Sam Adams OctoberFest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, and Dogfish Head Punkin’ Ale.The Downtown coffee spot has reopened its doors after months of closure. Grab sandwiches, paninis, salads, and more on your lunch break, or grab breakfast before you head into the office. They have a nice-sized menu to chose from, with vegetarian options, so find something you like and support a local business.On Sun., Oct. 3, the Garden Café will be celebrating its one-year anniversary. With live music, vendors, food, and kid-friendly activities, it's sure to be a good time for the whole family. Follow them on Instagram for more information.