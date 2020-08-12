Need help finding an interview outfit? There are resources in Pittsburgh that can help.

Dress for Success
pittsburgh.dressforsuccess.org
Call 412-201-4204 or email pittsburgh@dressforsuccess.org
Specifically for women. In addition to clothing, Dress for Success offers career assistance and skill development.
National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh
ncjwpgh.org
Call 412-421-6118 or email admin@ncjwpgh.org
With NCJW’s Suit Yourself program, those graduating from recovery and job-readiness programs are given the opportunity to obtain a professional wardrobe at no cost.
University of Pittsburgh’s Career Closet
studentaffairs.pitt.edu
Call 412-383-4473 or email careers@pitt.edu
Pitt students can take advantage of Career Closet, a service that lends clothing and other professional accessories ahead of interviews and career fairs.
Foundation of Hope’s Clothing Closet
foundationofhope.org
Call 412-321-3343 or email kkondrich@foundationofhope.org
In Foundation of Hope’s Aftercare program, former inmates can choose from a variety of professional business attire. The program also offers informational resources, referrals, and guidance regarding employment, housing, and other social services.