 Need help finding an interview outfit? There are resources in Pittsburgh that can help. | Employment Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Need help finding an interview outfit? There are resources in Pittsburgh that can help.

By

click to enlarge professional-clothing-job-employment-pittsburgh-34.jpg
Whether you’re interviewing in person or over Zoom, it’s important that you present yourself looking, and feeling, your best. If you can’t afford business attire for your interview, or your new job once you’ve landed the position, here are local resources that can help.

employment_guide_sticker.jpg

Dress for Success

pittsburgh.dressforsuccess.org
Call 412-201-4204 or email pittsburgh@dressforsuccess.org
 Specifically for women. In addition to clothing, Dress for Success offers career assistance and skill development.

National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh

ncjwpgh.org
Call 412-421-6118 or email admin@ncjwpgh.org
 With NCJW’s Suit Yourself program, those graduating from recovery and job-readiness programs are given the opportunity to obtain a professional wardrobe at no cost.


University of Pittsburgh’s Career Closet

studentaffairs.pitt.edu
Call 412-383-4473 or email careers@pitt.edu
 Pitt students can take advantage of Career Closet, a service that lends clothing and other professional accessories ahead of interviews and career fairs.

Foundation of Hope’s Clothing Closet

foundationofhope.org
Call 412-321-3343 or email kkondrich@foundationofhope.org
 In Foundation of Hope’s Aftercare program, former inmates can choose from a variety of professional business attire. The program also offers informational resources, referrals, and guidance regarding employment, housing, and other social services.

