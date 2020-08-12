Need help finding an interview outfit? There are resources in Pittsburgh that can help.

Dress for Success



Whether you’re interviewing in person or over Zoom, it’s important that you present yourself looking, and feeling, your best. If you can’t afford business attire for your interview, or your new job once you’ve landed the position, here are local resources that can help.Specifically for women. In addition to clothing, Dress for Success offers career assistance and skill development.With NCJW’s Suit Yourself program, those graduating from recovery and job-readiness programs are given the opportunity to obtain a professional wardrobe at no cost.Pitt students can take advantage of Career Closet, a service that lends clothing and other professional accessories ahead of interviews and career fairs.In Foundation of Hope’s Aftercare program, former inmates can choose from a variety of professional business attire. The program also offers informational resources, referrals, and guidance regarding employment, housing, and other social services.