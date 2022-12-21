Necromancer Brewing: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Food + Drink | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh Lauren Hughes at Necromancer Brewing

Necromancer Brewing wants to resurrect a sense of fun in the Pittsburgh beer scene. The Ross-based brewery burst onto the scene in 2021, promising to take their beer seriously and themselves a little less so. This is evident in a Necromancer-branded sweatshirt featuring two seemingly post-coital skeletons under a rainbow comforter, with text reading “Bone Who You Want to Bone.”



The company’s name winks at its mission of awakening dormant beer styles from the dead, and the results have been phenomenal; its Kvass (brewed with bagels from the Squirrel Hill-based Pigeon bakery), Adambier, and Kulmbacher all represent styles lost to time.



Necromancer also made a renewed call for inclusion to the local craft beer scene. Co-owned and run by women and LGBTQ staff members, the brewery has committed to creating a space for change in an industry dominated by straight, predominantly white men. In addition to hosting its own Pride event, the brewery continually highlights drag performers, and creates welcoming events like its Ladies and Femme Identifying Night.



Necromancer has also done tangible work with the Pittsburgh Brewery Diversity Council. In collaboration with fellow Pittsburgh brewers like Two Frays and Trace, Necromancer helped to create a strict, comprehensive, anti-discriminatory Code of Conduct in order to protect workers, customers, and partners.

