 Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops | Opinion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops

By

click to enlarge identify-mysterious-poop.jpg
In Pittsburgh, locals call being nosy and gossipy “nebby” and Pittsburghers looooove to be nebby. And while nebbiness used to be confined to water coolers, neighborhood meetings, or chats on the porch, modern-day nebbiness can now be found online.

The nebbiest posts are usually found on Nextdoor.com — a social media site for sharing neighborhood happenings that is sometimes filled with paranoia — but nebby posts can really be found anywhere on the web: Facebook groups, Twitter, and even online comments and reviews.

Pittsburgh City Paper is setting out to collect the best, craziest, and non-offensive nebby posts from across the region, and will be sharing them on a regular basis. According to Pittsburghers on social media, some of the more memorable posts over the years have included: someone filing an official noise complaint and calling the police over a neighbor's wind chimes in Garfield, a Pittsburgh racoon causing a ruckus after getting drunk off fermented berries and crab apples, and someone allegedly leaving random fruits in a neighbor's yard in Bellevue, aka a “drive-by fruiting.”


On Sept. 3, a person in Squirrel Hill came across a fairly large pile of poop and other remains, and wasn’t sure what to make of it.

“Mysterious animal remains and waste,” wrote the Nextdoor user. “Saw this animal remains (bunny’s claw?), lots of hair, and a piece of poop. Anyone get a theory what happened? The location is north Squirrel Hill.”

The user wasn’t just curious as a naturalist, they also shared anxiety about how the piece of poop and remains could be tied to something that could be dangerous to young Pittsburghers.

“What could the suspect be and could it be a threat to toddlers?” asked the user.
SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM NEXTDOOR
Screenshot taken from Nextdoor
That person wasn’t the only fecal detective on the case in Allegheny County last month. Sometime in late September, a Nextdoor user in Blackridge, a suburban community in Eastern Allegheny County, was also seeking help identifying some scat.


“Can someone help me identify this here poop?” wrote the user in the general thread of the site. The image the user attached showed a dark, singular log of poop in the grass. The user apparently placed a quarter next to the shit to help gauge the size of the small turd.
SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM NEXTDOOR
Screenshot taken from Nextdoor
CP is going to keep sharing the best nebby posts when we find them, as often as we can, but we also would love our readers to help. If you come across a funny, interesting, or particularly nebby post, please send it our way to ryandeto@pghcitypaper.com. We will remove any identification information from the post. (Please don’t send any racist, transphobic, or otherwise offensive content, we have no intentions of amplifying those.)

Trending

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences
Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights
CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie
The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event

By Jason Phox

Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

By Tia Bailey

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

These Allegheny County departments are requiring workers get COVID vaccines

By Jason Phox

These Allegheny County departments are requiring workers get COVID vaccines
More »

Tags

Latest in Opinion

Nebby post alert: Mice take over a whole street in Lawrenceville

By Ryan Deto

Nebby post alert: Mice take over a whole street in Lawrenceville

The true meanings of racism and white supremacy

By Tereneh Idia

The true meanings of racism and white supremacy

How a gift from a stranger helped kickstart my mental health recovery

By Dr. Rachel Kallem Whitman

Rachel Kallem Whitman

How becoming a dad helped save my life after years of struggling with my mental health

By Terry Jones

How becoming a dad helped save my life after years of struggling with my mental health
More »

Readers also liked…

Duquesne University senior shares impact of pandemic on students

By Ollie Gratzinger

A University of Pittsburgh students pushes a housing cart with their belongings as students move off campus last week in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor's photo with Trump proves own journalistic bias he claims to condemn

By Lisa Cunningham

Donald Trump and Keith Burris in 2016

An Open Letter to Alexis Johnson

By Tereneh Idia

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson

How becoming a dad helped save my life after years of struggling with my mental health

By Terry Jones

How becoming a dad helped save my life after years of struggling with my mental health
More Opinion »
All Views »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 29- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Rob Brezsny

Rachel Kallem Whitman

How a gift from a stranger helped kickstart my mental health recovery

By Dr. Rachel Kallem Whitman

Nebby post alert: Mice take over a whole street in Lawrenceville

Nebby post alert: Mice take over a whole street in Lawrenceville

By Ryan Deto

The true meanings of racism and white supremacy

The true meanings of racism and white supremacy

By Tereneh Idia

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation