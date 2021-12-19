Nebby post alert: Lost goose in Greenfield … sort of

For one neighbor in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, that meant a lost goose in their yard, or so they thought.
“Lost Goose? (I bet this is the strangest post you’ll read today.),” read a recent post on Nextdoor.com. “I woke up very early this morning to take my son to the airport and was walking his puppy when I saw a sleeping goose under my bushes. It was 5:30 in the morning and very dark and yes, I kind of freaked out a little bit. I was really worried for the goose to tell you the truth. I thought it was dead.”
Storms can do freaky things, but luckily for this neighbor, and fowl fans alike, the goose was not dead. In fact, it was never alive. It was made of plastic.
“Turns out that it was indeed dead. Dead as plastic,” wrote the neighbor.
Apparently, someone took the plastic goose away later on. And since this is such a nebby town, the neighbor was just really curious if someone recovered their lost goose or if someone stole a random plastic goose from the yard.
Some neighbors replied to the Nextdoor post attempting to help, and others poked fun and said they should give the goose some water to keep it healthy. Guess we will never know what happened to the lost plastic goose of Greenfield.
