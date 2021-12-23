Nebby post alert: Bobcat spotted in East Liberty

But bears aren’t the only unexpected wild creatures roaming Pittsburgh streets.
According to a Dec. 17 video posted on nextdoor.com, a bobcat was spotted in East Liberty, and it wasn’t the first time this has happened.
“Not sure why the quality went so bad on nextdoor, but please be aware there’s a bobcat in the area,” reads the post. “This is the 4th time this month it's gone through my backyard. Bobcats are mostly active at night and don’t tend to attack humans but be aware of your surroundings and keep pets inside!”
has been making a comeback as of late, and bobcat numbers are growing.
In fact, a bobcat was spotted in nearby Lawrence County earlier this year in March. And in 2018, a bobcat even boarded the Gateway Clipper boat near Downtown Pittsburgh.
A Pennsylvania Game Commission official says he was surprised a bobcat boarded the boat, but not shocked that the animal was found in Downtown, noting there is plenty of greenery all around the city for bobcats to thrive.
Guess that includes East Liberty now, too.
