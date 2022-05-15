 Nearly 1,000 rally in Downtown Pittsburgh for abortion rights | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nearly 1,000 rally in Downtown Pittsburgh for abortion rights

CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
Nearly 1,000 protesters gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on May 14 to rally for abortion rights.

Bans Off Our Bodies, organized by groups including Women's March Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood, joined demonstrations across the country on Saturday in wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade.
CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
“We march today to say that this war on women's bodies will harm vulnerable women first. We march to say that abortion is health care," says Tracy Baton, director of the Women’s March Pittsburgh. "We march today to say that we will stand together until all women have what they need to live lives in health, safety, and joy.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was among the speakers who addressed the crowd at the City County Building.


“The attack on Roe v. Wade is nothing new, we knew it was coming,” says Gainey.

The large crowd was energetic throughout the event, with protesters holding up handmade signs like "Abortion is health care" and organizers leading chants like, “Don’t leave it up to natural selection, vote in each and every election.”

Speakers throughout the event emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming Pennsylvania election on Tue., May 17.
“Oh, it's so important for people to vote in each and every election, scare them, show them, we will show up at the polls and policies will change,” says Baton. “People who vote against abortion show up, it's a much higher percentage than people who vote for abortion.”

Protesters at the rally echoed Baton's statement.


“I hope that we get enough people out there to vote. And, at least, at the very least, we keep Pennsylvania blue," Valerie Scarpaci, a protester at the rally, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "So even if this does go through the Supreme Court, at least Pennsylvania will be safe and legal to have abortions."

Other members of the demonstration told City Paper that this is a movement that has been going on for a long time, with some of them saying they’ve been doing this for decades.
CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
“I am a product of the '70s, I graduated from high school in '75. And Roe v. Wade was a big deal back then when I was in high school in '72. So I just think it's very important that we continue this tradition,” says protester Denise Stewart.

The demonstration marched through the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh and ended in Market Square, where organizers gave out cards with information on how to register to vote and where to learn about local candidates.

