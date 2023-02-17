Natural Testosterone Booster Supplements & Pills For Men (Updated List 2023) | Pittsburgh City Paper





As you age, your body loses its ability to produce testosterone in adequate amounts. That's why so many middle-aged men struggle with diminished energy and concentration levels, loss of muscle strength and definition, weaker bones, and low libido.Now, you might feel like you have no other option but to sit around and accept your fate. But that simply isn’t true.

Instead of dreaming about your heyday, you can actually rely on the best testosterone boosters the market has to offer to feel like a “new” man. Your testosterone crisis won’t bother you anymore as there are many high-quality, natural, and effective testosterone boosting supplements to take care of your dwindling T levels.

In this guide, apart from discussing the five best testosterone-boosting supplements available online, we will also present a buyer’s guide to aid you in your online shopping endeavors.

5 Top Testosterone Booster Brands That Help Naturally Increase Testosterone Levels

#1. TestoPrime — Overall Best Testosterone Booster For Men, Editor’s Pick

#2. Testogen — Best Testosterone Booster For Erectile Dysfunction

#3. Testo-Max — Strongest Natural Testosterone Booster For Muscle Gain

#4. Prime Male — Best Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50

#5. TestRX — Recommended Libido Booster For Better Sex Drive





#1. TestoPrime — Overall Best Testosterone Booster For Men, Editor’s Pick

About TestoPrime

Restore your youthful vitality with TestoPrime’s clean and safe formula that has been made to amp up your T levels naturally. This is one of the best testosterone boosters on the market, and its effects have also been scientifically validated. What’s more: there is no need for a doctor’s prescription should you wish to purchase this T-booster.

Besides, this top-rated supplement can also help burn fat and enhance your muscle strength and endurance while boosting your energy and focus levels. TestoPrime can also help you unwind because it has also been proven to inhibit the production of stress-causing cortisol.

What It Contains

TestoPrime is completely natural and enriched with vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and soy-free ingredients. It contains:

Panax Ginseng as a libido and energy booster

D-aspartic acid enhances testosterone and muscle growth

Fenugreek for improving fat metabolism

Ashwagandha Extract as a testosterone booster and for improved energy and weight loss

Pomegranate Extract to improve blood flow and libido

Green Tea Extract to prevent testosterone from breaking down into di-dihydrotestosterone (DHT)

Zinc to prevent testosterone from getting converted to estradiol

Garlic Extract for boosting testosterone levels and supporting healthy metabolism

Vitamin B5 for improved fat metabolism and energy release

Vitamin B6 for supporting healthy testosterone production and brain health

Vitamin D for improvement in mood, bone density, and immunity

Black Pepper Extract for bioavailability of ingredients

Highlights

Pills that are completely natural, vegan-friendly, soy-free and non-GMO

Contains premium ingredients approved by the Food And Drug Administration (FDA)

Absolutely safe as it is devoid of artificial additives

Dosing requires four capsules to be taken together daily before breakfast

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified brand

Pros

Natural testosterone booster with great potency

Convenient and less frequent dosage

Allows lucrative savings on every order

Single and multiple packs come with free and fast global shipping

Lifetime, hassle-free, 100% money-back guarantee on every purchase

Cons

No free e-Books with the one-month supply

#2. Testogen — Best Testosterone Booster For Erectile Dysfunction

About Testogen

If you want to reverse the symptoms of low testosterone, opt for Testogen. This T-booster provides holistic wellness benefits for men and is backed by clinical research. The pills are completely safe and are a great option for enhanced fat loss, muscle growth, physical performance, and libido. Besides, they act as great stress busters too.

What It Contains

Testogen is loaded with all-natural, vegan-friendly, caffeine-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO ingredients such as:

D-Aspartic Acid for enhanced testosterone release, libido, vitality, and improved mood

Fenugreek Extract to prevent testosterone-to-estrogen conversion

Zinc for improved energy, muscle growth, and libido

Korean Red Ginseng Extract, which is a great fat metabolizing agent as well as a libido booster

Nettle Leaf Extract to prevent globulins from binding with free testosterones

Boron for supporting free testosterone release along with enhanced focus and concentration

Magnesium for maximizing testosterone levels

Vitamin B6 for reducing estrogen levels

Vitamin D3 for healthy testosterone production

Vitamin K1 to absorb Vitamin D better

Piperine for bioavailability of the available ingredients

Highlights

All-natural pills containing vegan-friendly, caffeine-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO ingredients

No artificial additives or preservatives

Before breakfast, four pills are to be consumed altogether

Manufactured under GMP-certified practices

Pros

Highly effective and can reverse symptoms of low testosterone

Convenient dosage which is easy to follow

Multiple packs sported with exciting gift offers

Make great savings on purchases

Every purchase comes with free and fast shipping

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Bigger packs may be costly for some customers

#3. Testo-Max — Strongest Natural Testosterone Booster For Muscle Gain

About Testo-Max

For faster recovery from workouts, huge muscle gains, super strength and stamina, and enhanced libido, consider trying out the Testo-Max from CrazyBulk, which is a natural alternative to the testosterone-boosting steroid Sustanon. However, unlike Sustanon, this all-natural supplement is absolutely safe and legal.

What It Contains

Comprising 100% natural ingredients, this legal alternative to Sustanon contains a blend of T-boosting ingredients. We have listed the same – and their many benefits – below.

D-Aspartic Acid and Magnesium power the production of natural testosterone

Nettle Leaf Extract prevents testosterone-to-globulin bind-up

Korean Red Ginseng Extract is a great libido booster and fat-metabolizing agent

Fenugreek Extract prevents the conversion of testosterone into estrogen and improves metabolism as well

Boron improves concentration levels

Zinc for maximizing muscle growth, muscle strength, and energy

Vitamins B6 for reducing estrogen levels

Vitamin D3 for healthy natural testosterone production

Vitamin K1 for supporting the better vitamin D absorption

Piperine for improved absorption of available ingredients

Highlights

An excellent alternative to the Sustanon testosterone-boosting steroid

Completely natural pills with no artificial additives or preservatives

Consume four pills daily before breakfast

Pros

Rapid testosterone enhancement results

Provides post-workout recovery too

Once-a-day dosage

Make great savings on all packs

Exciting offers on bulk orders

All purchases have fast and free worldwide shipping

14-day refund policy

Cons

Not enough information regarding the manufacturing process on the website

#4. Prime Male — Best Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50

About Prime Male

Worried about the toll your age can take on your health? Well, don’t be. Prime Male is here to help. Slow down your aging process with Prime Male, a 100% natural testosterone booster! It can help you feel like your old self just by boosting your natural testosterone levels. You can also burn fat and experience increased energy, muscle mass, and libido with regular consumption.

Apart from these, you might feel less stressed, which can also allow you to get a good night’s sleep regularly. Moreover, Prime Male is a great option for skin health, enhanced cognitive ability, and improved bone health, blood pressure, sugar control, and cardiovascular as well as prostate health.

What It Contains

This all-natural testosterone booster contains —

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate for a natural testosterone production boost

Black Pepper as a bioavailability agent

Boron and Magnesium , which decrease testosterone-binding globulin

Korean Red Ginseng Extract for fat metabolism and libido enhancement

Luteolin, which reduces estrogen

Ashwagandha Extract for improved testosterone levels along with energy, digestion, and muscle growth

Nettle Root Extract , which binds with globulins, thus allowing an increase in free natural testosterone booster

Zinc for testosterone enhancement

Vitamin B6, which helps maintain brain health

Vitamin D3 and K2 for maintaining healthy testosterone production

Highlights

100% natural pills with no artificial additives or preservatives

Daily dosage of a total of four capsules

To be consumed four times in a day, each along with food

Celebrity endorsed product

May boost testosterone levels by 42% in 12 days (as per the website)

Pros

A vitality enhancer that is highly potent

Amazing discounts sported on all packs

Free gifts and other exciting offers on higher orders

Free shipping in the US and to the UK provided on all packs

Favorable return policy

Cons

Non-vegan

Requires very frequent dosing, which may be inconvenient

#5. TestRX — Recommended Libido Booster For Better Sex Drive

About TestRX

Not getting enough sleep? Or maybe, your diet is improper, because of which your body is not getting sufficient nutrients. You will be amazed to learn that insufficient sleep and an unbalanced diet are the primary causes of your depleting testosterone. To reverse these effects, the health supplement industry brings you TestRX.

TestRX is a comprehensive natural formula for weight loss and impressive muscle gains. It is carefully formulated to maximize your energy levels, muscle growth, and libido. It is also an excellent option for promoting faster recovery between workouts.

What It Contains

This highly potent all-natural testosterone-boosting formula comprises the following ingredients.

ZMA (Zinc Monomethionine Aspartate, Magnesium Aspartate, Vitamin B6) is the HGH and testosterone-boosting “secret sauce”

Fenugreek Seed Extract is a fat metabolism and libido booster

Vitamin D3 for calcium absorption and muscle development

Vitamin K2 for healthy bones and cardiovascular health

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCL) for enhanced testosterone levels

Magnesium for higher testosterone and physical strength

Zinc for enhanced testosterone and libido

D-Aspartic Acid, a renowned testosterone booster

Highlights

Pills packed with 100% natural ingredients

Devoid of artificial additives

Daily dosage of four capsules – two to be taken in the morning before breakfast and two at night with dinner

Made in a GMP-compliant facility

Can ask for a Certificate of Freshness to assess quality and purity

Pros

Boosts human growth hormone (HGH) along with testosterone levels

All packs available with lucrative discounts and offers

A 67-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping within the US

Cons

Results reported to have varied among individuals

Pills coated with gelatin; not vegan-friendly

How We Ranked The Top 5 Brands Of Natural Testosterone Boosters?

As with most things on the internet, you will find a bunch of counterfeit products that are marketed in a great manner but simply end up fooling people. Besides having zero effect on T levels, such “fake” testosterone boosters may even harm you in the long run.

That is why we took the onus to find the best testosterone boosters out there. While we don’t deny how tough the process was, we’re confident that we have hit the hammer right on the nail.

To help you purchase genuine products, our expert team analyzed hundreds of testosterone-boosting supplements that are available online on the basis of several important factors. But that’s not all, since we also consulted medical and industry experts when stuck. Many of our colleagues also tried these products themselves because first-hand experience with such supplements is invaluable.

In the end, if any brand did not fulfill our criteria, our experts omitted it instantly. So, you can see why we boast of placing authentic and the best testosterone boosters right before you!

Factors We Catered For

#1. Brand Reputation

For sure, the T-boosters which we have recommended are not just popular, but they have great demand in the market as well. These brands are highly reputed and have painstakingly worked to build trustworthy relationships with their customers. In other words, you can rest assured that these brands sell the best testosterone boosters because they are transparent and honest about their formulations as well as business policies. All basic questions about the product have been answered on the websites, too.

#2. Ingredients

We have checked all ingredients and can confirm that no artificial additives or preservatives are present in these supplements. Rest assured, the above-mentioned testosterone boosters are 100% natural and contain only wholesome herbs, botanical extracts, and vitamins, which makes them absolutely safe for consumption.

#3. Efficacy

We know these are the best testosterone boosters out there because these brands do not compromise on quality at all. These supplements have been formulated with all-natural and effective testosterone-enhancing ingredients in substantial proportions, which is why they produce results very quickly with consistent usage. In fact, many of these T-boosters can produce visible results in as little as a few weeks.

#4. Dosage

We have mentioned only those T-boosters which are available in pill or capsule forms and can be easily swallowed. In other words, their dosages are measured and predetermined, and you just need to follow the dosage instructions provided by the brand for the best results.

#5. User Reviews

Consumer opinions matter a lot! That is why we checked out the reviews and ratings given by verified customers on the official brand websites of these natural testosterone-boosting supplements. We must tell you that people were highly impressed with these natural T-boosters. In fact, most men who have used these supplements regularly said they would not hesitate to recommend these products to others struggling with low T, too.

#6. Pricing And Packaging

Are you worried that you’ll have to shell out an arm and a leg just to get your hands on the best testosterone boosters? Relax, because these products are very affordable! Furthermore, these brands offer lucrative discounts and additional educational resources on their websites, which really sweetens the deal.

Also, these T-boosters are packed in discreet and secure packages to ensure that the products are safe during delivery.

#7. Shipping And Returns

The shipping and return policies of the testosterone booster brands which we have recommended are customer-friendly. Not only do these brands ship your orders quickly and for free, but they also have hassle-free product return policies as well. That way, if anything were to go wrong, you could easily get your money back.

#8. Customer Service

You will find that the customer support teams of these brands are available 24/7. Simply head over to the official website to find the relevant contact number, emails, live chat, or web forms to get in touch with them. The customer support members of these online brands are very friendly and supportive and have the ability to resolve all your queries instantly.

Beginner’s Guide On The Best Testosterone Boosters Online

You will find numerous testosterone boosters available online. But be aware that all of them are not genuine!

The online market is plagued with ineffective or fake supplements which promise to enhance your T levels but turn out to be highly disappointing. Besides, some of these products – especially the ones from unpopular brands – may be harmful as they tend to contain artificial substances or inconsistent doses.

Here, we are presenting a buying guide that will help all of you men select the best testosterone boosters online. Do read this section carefully because we will also offer some valuable insights on testosterone-boosting supplements, too.

Consider These Factors Before Buying T-Boosters Online

#1. Ingredients

Before ordering, consider checking out the ingredient list of the supplement from its official brand website. The T-booster should contain 100% natural ingredients and must be free from artificial additives and preservatives. Also, check for any allergens, like soy or dairy, if you have dietary restrictions.

#2. Results

Needless to say, the efficacy of a natural T-booster matters tremendously. The best testosterone boosters contain all-natural botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other such nutrients in appropriate quantities. You will only see visible results in a few weeks if you buy a formula that is potent and safe for consumption.

#3. Dosage

Before making a purchase, check the recommended dosage instructions of the natural testosterone-boosting supplement as provided by the brand. It is better if the product can be consumed conveniently in pill or capsule form (as opposed to, say, powders) once or twice a day. Otherwise, you might lose track of how often you have taken the T-booster.

#4. Brand Reputation

Unrecognized online sellers may dupe you with ineffective or fake testosterone-enhancing supplements. Therefore, do some online research before going for any brand. Opt for reputed online T-booster brands that come highly recommended by others, as they are likely to be the best and most effective of the lot.

#5. Verified User Reviews

You might gloss over a few reviews thinking it isn’t necessarily important to read the feedback left by verified users, but we would suggest you refrain from doing so. That is because even if a brand makes tall claims on its website, other customers won’t hesitate to reveal the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Reading these comments is also a great way of learning if the T-boosters are genuinely effective and have no side effects. Furthermore, you’ll also be able to ascertain just how user-friendly a brand’s policies truly are by checking out user reviews.

#6. Shipping And Returns

Make sure the online T-booster brand you are opting for provides fast and protected shipping of its supplement to your location. Also, check if the brand has a reliable refund policy so as to save yourself from the many inconveniences that people usually face when they set out to return the product.

#7. Packaging

After receiving your order, check its packaging and seal for any possible wear and tear. Return the T-booster immediately if its packaging or seal is damaged, as this may indicate the product was opened and used by someone else.

Why Are So Many Young Men These Days Experiencing A Drop In Testosterone Levels?

Poor genetics can be a major reason for declining T-levels in young men. However, if the former isn’t the case, then improper sleeping habits, an unhealthy diet, and a lack of exercise in your daily routine might be responsible for low T at a young age. At times, certain environmental factors are also responsible for your dwindling T-levels.

How Do Natural Testosterone Boosters Function?

You may think that low T is the same thing as the depletion of testosterone in your body. But in actuality, that is not the case. The fact is, it doesn’t matter how much natural testosterone booster you have; it is the quantity of “free natural testosterones” which is available for use that really matters.

Testosterone reduction occurs due to the protein, known as globulin, in your body. Free testosterone in the male body tends to attach with globulins and, hence, becomes unavailable for use. This is where testosterone-boosting supplements step in.

So, let’s discuss the various ways in which these supplements can help you fight the many symptoms of low T.

#1. Decreases The Production Of Globulin

T-boosters are made to decrease globulins in the body. The fact is that due to a lesser number of globulins, less natural testosterone will get attached to them. This process of globulin reduction, in turn, helps in increasing the number of free natural testosterone booster that can be used by your body.

#2. Increases Luteinizing Hormone Release

The effective ingredients in T-boosters can trigger the hypothalamus of the brain. This helps in the release of the Luteinizing Hormone (LH). Studies reveal that the primary role of LH is to stimulate the testes to produce more testosterone.

#3. Lowers Female Hormones

Female hormones, in larger quantities, can plague the male body. Natural testosterone release can be hampered due to too much production of female hormones like Prolactin and Estrogen in males. However, the best testosterone boosters contain active ingredients that can stop the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.

What Should You Expect The Best Testosterone Boosters To Contain?

Some of the following highly effective natural testosterone-enhancing ingredients should be present in the testosterone-boosting supplement you’re eyeing. That’s because they have a host of wellness benefits that can help you feel more revitalized and younger with consistent use.

D-Aspartic Acid – Testosterone and energy enhancer

Fenugreek – Amps up metabolism along with boosting natural testosterone

Ginseng – Libido booster

Ashwagandha – Improves muscle growth along with the digestion process and energy release

Green Tea Extract – Prevents testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) conversion

Boron and Nettle Leaf Extract – Improves free natural testosterone by preventing the binding of testosterones with globulins

Zinc – Muscle growth promoter

Magnesium and Vitamin D – Natural testosterone boosters

B-complex Vitamins – Counters health deficiencies

BioPerine – Ensures bioavailability of the testosterone-boosting ingredients

Know When To Buy The Best Testosterone Boosters On The Market

Age and dropping T levels have an indirect correlation. A man in his twenties will have much higher testosterone levels compared to a senior man who has crossed his forties or maybe fifties.

However, only aging may not be the reason for depleted testosterone levels in men.

Nowadays, due to things like poor genetics, bad eating habits, improper lifestyle, health problems, or even unfavorable environmental factors, many men in their twenties or thirties are facing the issues that come with low T.

We’ll let you decide which course of treatment is the best option for you. But, just for your reference, we wanted to list the various signs and symptoms of low testosterone. After all, being forewarned is being forearmed.

Low energy levels

Getting tired frequently

Gynecomastia, which results in enlargement of the male breast tissue

Decreased muscle mass as the body is unable to put on muscle even with vigorous exercise and a balanced diet

Increased fat accumulation, resulting in obesity

Low libido or erectile dysfunction

Frequent mood swings, which may result in sudden anxiety attacks or depression

The Many Health Benefits Of Using The Best Testosterone Boosters

Here, we are summing up the numerous benefits that natural T-boosters have for men.

Natural testosterone enhancement

Lean muscle mass growth

Improvement of fat metabolism

Libido enhancement

Improved physical performance by boosting energy levels and stamina

Blood sugar and pressure control

Nourishment and revitalization to your body as these supplements are loaded with essential nutrients

Improvement of cognitive ability and focus

Better overall mood and confidence

What To Do In Order To See Visible Results After Using Testosterone Boosters

Even the best testosterone boosters out there won’t magically solve all your woes overnight. And they’re certainly not going to work if you don’t take care of a few things on your end. So, let’s talk about how you can ensure you’re getting the most out of these supplements.

#1. Adhere To The Dosages

Strictly adhere to the recommended dosages and usage instructions in order to obtain the best results from natural testosterone boosters. You can find information on the same on product labels as well as on the brand’s website.

Nonetheless, the general daily dosages for men are as follows.

Above 50 Years – Four to five pills

Above 40 – Three to four pills

Bodybuilders or athletes – Four pills

#2. Say “No” To Processed Foods And Alcohol

Stay away from alcohol and canned or packaged food items. After all, these T-boosting pills need to supplement something, i.e., a good diet and workout routine. Also, keep in mind that poor eating habits tend to deplete your body’s natural testosterone levels.

#3. Consume Natural Testosterone-Boosting Foods

Instead of opting for junk, consider adding a few testosterone-enhancing foods to your diet. These include things like poultry, onions, pomegranates, red meat, oysters, ginger, fortified plant milk, fish oil, and green leafy vegetables.

Possible Adverse Effects Of Natural Testosterone Boosters

The best testosterone boosters are completely safe and don’t lead to any harmful side effects. However, things can go haywire if you consume too much of the same or are allergic to certain ingredients in the formula.

But that’s not the end of it. As we already explained before, there are several poor-quality products on the market that can be injurious to your health, especially in the long term.

Adverse effects usually arise when T-boosters excessively increase testosterone within the body. Side effects include:

Increased aggression

Premature hair loss, ultimately leading to permanent baldness

Increased growth of unwanted hair on body parts

Increased acne

Profuse sweating

You must refrain from using T-boosters and immediately consult your physician if side effects persist.

Who Should Avoid Testosterone Boosters?

Consumption of these supplements may prove life-threatening for certain categories of men, including the following individuals.

Prostate cancer or male breast cancer patients – Cancer patients, especially prostate cancer ones, should avoid consuming testosterone-boosting supplements as testosterone has been associated with aggravating prostate cancer.

Kidney disease patients – Testosterone has been linked with increased kidney problems.

Heart patients – Elevated testosterone levels have been associated with increased cardiovascular diseases. Hence, consuming these supplements is not safe for heart patients.

Severe sleep disorder patients – Excess testosterone in the body may cause anxiety, aggression, and sleep deprivation. So, sleep disorder patients need to rethink their use of testosterone boosters.

FAQs On Natural Testosterone Boosters

Q1: Is a physician’s prescription required for purchasing a T-booster supplement?

A: T-boosters are all-natural dietary supplements and hence, do not require doctor’s prescriptions for purchase. They do not contain any artificial fillers, steroids, or drugs. They are also formulated without any testosterone, which is a restricted substance. Hence, you can conveniently buy the best testosterone boosters online with just the click of a button.

Q2: Are T-boosters genuinely effective?

A: The best testosterone boosters on the market comprise highly effective natural ingredients in the right doses. Therefore, their potency is amazing, and they do what they’re made to do. However, these pills won’t act like magic. It can take a few weeks or months, depending on person to person, to see visible changes.

Q3: Is there testosterone in natural testosterone boosters? Are these supplements really safe?

A: Testosterone-boosting supplements do not contain any testosterone in and of themselves. These contain all-natural and quality ingredients that help your body naturally produce more testosterone. They are absolutely safe for consumption, provided you follow the dosage guidelines.

Q4: Can I take T-boosters with prescription drugs or other supplements?

A: For best results, we would recommend that you consider consuming T-boosters separately. Certain ingredients in drugs or other supplements may counter the effective ingredients of the T-booster pills to nullify their testosterone-enhancing effects.

Q5: Can testosterone boosters be consumed by diabetics or blood pressure patients with dwindling testosterone levels?

A: Low testosterone is associated with diabetes; being a diabetic, you may suffer from dwindling testosterone levels. Therefore, the best testosterone boosters may prove to be your saviors and not only gear up your testosterone levels but help control your elevated blood sugar as well.

However, for high blood pressure patients, T-boosters are not safe. These supplements tend to increase blood flow and heart muscle contraction, which may be life-threatening for men with high blood pressure.

Q6: How to store natural testosterone-boosting pills?

A: Store T-booster pills in cool and dry places. They should be kept away from sunlight and heat as sunlight can destroy the antioxidants in them. Also, fasten the pill bottle caps to protect the pills from the air and moisture-related damage.

Q7: Are T-boosters legal?

A: Unlike prescription drugs, T-booster pills are classified as dietary supplements. These pills are devoid of artificial additives, synthetic testosterone, or steroids, which means they’re legal in the US.

Concluding About The Natural Ways To Boost Testosterone

Low T impacts many men; you aren’t the only one going through these issues. However, now there’s nothing to worry about because T-boosters are here to save the day.

Thanks to all the wholesome, natural, and safe ingredients these products are made from, your vitality and youthfulness need no longer be a thing of the past. They’re also much better than harmful prescription drugs or steroids, which many men use to boost their T-levels, but at a cost to their own health.

Your search for the best testosterone boosters ends here! You can either choose any of the five products that we’ve reviewed today or do your own research and pick a good alternative from another brand. The choice is yours.

With that, we’re going to bid you adieu and wish you all the best on this wellness journey that you plan to undertake with the help of these all-natural T-boosters.