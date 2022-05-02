National grant to provide $450,000 to Allegheny County artists and organizations

Individual artists who are above the age of 18 living in Allegheny County are eligible for $5,000 grants for the creation of new work. Organizations that are 501(c)3 are eligible for a $10,000 general operating grant.
Applications for the grant open on Mon., May 2 and will extend through Fri., July 1 at 11:59 p.m.
“Small arts organizations and independent artists often have less capacity to pursue the requirements of federal grants,” explains Dr. Veronica Morgan-Lee, board chair of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “The Arts Council elevated its long-standing relationships in the community and government to seek funds on behalf of a committed and richly diverse arts ecosystem.”
The Arts Council is prioritizing the support of BIPOC artists and is committed to awarding at least 40% of all funds to BIPOC-led organizations and artists. Nonprofit organizations that have less than a $250,000 budget are eligible to receive 20 of the 35 grants available.
Information sessions on how to apply for the grant will be held on Mon., May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Attack Theatre and on Wed., Jun. 1 at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. The Arts Council will also host several coffee shop hours starting on Thu., May 19 for interested artists with questions. More information can be found at pittsburghartscouncil.org/events.
For questions about application processes, visit pittsburghartscouncil.org/grants/allegheny-arts-revival-grant