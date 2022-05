National grant to provide $450,000 to Allegheny County artists and organizations

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council has announced the launch of a new grant program that will reward artists and arts organizations with the largest sum of funds they've provided to date. Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, this grant seeks to fund 35 awardees with funds ranging from $5,000-10,000.Individual artists who are above the age of 18 living in Allegheny County are eligible for $5,000 grants for the creation of new work. Organizations that are 501(c)3 are eligible for a $10,000 general operating grant.Applications for the grant open on Mon., May 2 and will extend through Fri., July 1 at 11:59 p.m.“Small arts organizations and independent artists often have less capacity to pursue the requirements of federal grants,” explains Dr. Veronica Morgan-Lee, board chair of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “The Arts Council elevated its long-standing relationships in the community and government to seek funds on behalf of a committed and richly diverse arts ecosystem.”The Arts Council is prioritizing the support of BIPOC artists and is committed to awarding at least 40% of all funds to BIPOC-led organizations and artists. Nonprofit organizations that have less than a $250,000 budget are eligible to receive 20 of the 35 grants available.Information sessions on how to apply for the grant will be held on Mon., May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Attack Theatre and on Wed., Jun. 1 at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. The Arts Council will also host several coffee shop hours starting on Thu., May 19 for interested artists with questions. More information can be found at pittsburghartscouncil.org/events . For questions about application processes, visit pittsburghartscouncil.org/grants/allegheny-arts-revival-grant