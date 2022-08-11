 My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists | Pittsburgh City Paper

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh musician F3ralcat sits outside and wears a light tan coat.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
F3ralcat
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about.

Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music. Many of these songs have made it onto my personal playlists or are on repeat in my apartment for days. I'm constantly listening to music, and there's a high possibility I'm listening to a Pittsburgh artist when you see me. Here are my top 10 favorites:

"Reno" - Side Sleeper


This song gets stuck in my head regularly and for a good reason. It's heartfelt and emotional while being catchy and sonically light. I love how the song almost deconstructs as it nears the end, and the lyrics are among my favorites.

"Do What Now" - Gaadge

I love the noise of this song. The refrain of "are we in too deep, is the talk to cheap" is one that I find myself singing at random intervals. 2021 and 2022 have been very rock-heavy years for me so I come back to this song a lot.

"King Cool" - Flower Crown

King Cool made it to my official "I'm leaving Pittsburgh and I'm sad" playlist, so I've been listening to it quite a bit as I pack up my life. It's thought-provoking and sincere while being a song you just kind of want to get lost in.

"When I'm Back On My" - F3ralcat

I'll put this song on when I want to focus because it has no words, so I think it's gonna help me zero in on my work, but I ultimately get sucked into the groove and get distracted.

"Water" - Hollan & Zach Wood

This song just fits my general morose-girl mood. The vocal performances are so clear and crisp, and the guitar and instrumentation give it this deep, kind of sorrowful sound. I really dig this song.

"Lonely Feels" - Sierra Sellers
click to enlarge Pittsburgh musician Sierra Sellers smiles as she leans over a railing.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sierra Sellers
Sellers is incredibly talented. I don't have to tell you that but I'm still gonna say it anyway. This song is the ultimate chill R&B vibes and it's always on repeat in my house.

"Big "- Djor


I consider Djor a friend, and I'm also just a huge fan, so trying to pick a favorite of his was hard. But I think Big is a great show of his chops as a producer and an artist overall.

"Favorite Girl" - Brittney Chantele, Safiya
click to enlarge Musician Brittney Chantele stands wearing sunglasses and a multicolored jacket.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Brittney Chantele
Brittney will always be a Pittsburgh artist for me, you can fight me if you want. When they released this collab I was so excited. It's catchy and cute and a perfect track for your summer crush.

"Vodkawine" - Sad Girls Aquatic Club

This song isn't new, but it is evergreen for me. It was an instant favorite of mine when it first came out. I love how it's kind of experimental and haunting and buzz — very good stuff.

"Chores" - feeble little horse

There's definitely a theme forming here and it's that I really like loud, fuzzy songs that I can play at max volume. This song is one I listened to quite a bit over the past year and will continue to blast whenever I can.

Honorable Mentions:

"HEATWAVE" by Jordan Montgomery
"DMX" by Grizz
"Downfall" by JM the Poet
"Gales of Worry" by String Machine.
"A Little Fucked Up (But I Love You)" by Royal Haunts

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Zack Keim, F3ralcat, and more

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Zack Keim, F3ralcat, and more

Song Spotlight: New tracks by Buffalo Rose, Brittney Chantele, and more

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: New tracks by Buffalo Rose, Brittney Chantele, and more

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23) (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Khadijat Yussuff's new EP As Above... is an ethereal road trip

By Dani Janae

Khadijat Yussuff's new EP As Above... is an ethereal road trip

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14

Chamber Music Pittsburgh announces its 2022–23 season

By Jordan Snowden

Chamber Music Pittsburgh announces its 2022–23 season

New venue The Bridge Music Bar gives much-needed platform to local musicians

By Jordan Snowden

Logo for The Bridge Music Bar
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 10-16, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh CLO delivers glitzy good time with Sister Act

Pittsburgh CLO delivers glitzy good time with Sister Act

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Little Italy Days continues tradition with 20th anniversary (2)

Little Italy Days continues tradition with 20th anniversary

By Amanda Waltz

A group of people looks at art in a softly lit room.

Pittsburgh celebrates Black Philanthropy Month with $10 million initiative

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Playwrights commits to the Hill District with Jitney and new project

Pittsburgh Playwrights commits to the Hill District with Jitney and new project

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation