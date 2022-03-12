Musician Feralcat brings Disassembly to the big stage at New Hazlett Theater

click to enlarge Photo: New Hazlett Theater Feralcat in Disassembly



New Hazlett describes Disassembly as a sci-fi animated drama with a protagonist fighting for humanity in a "post-apocalyptic scenescape where androids take over the world." It's part concert and part theatrical performance.

ccompanying the visual scenes will be a 15-track long concert, written, arranged, and produced by Feralcat, that he'll perform both on his own and with his band, Feralcat and the Wild.