Music videos to uplift your mood

Times are hard. News is bleak. We're stuck in our homes. Distract yourself with these pleasurable music videos.

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - "No New Friends"
Pretty accurate since, you know, quarantine.


Flight Facilities ft. Aloe Blacc - "Better Than Ever"
*Warning* this video might make you feel weird because there is a lot of touching (i.e. not coronavirus approved), but it feels good to see a group of different people come together to help someone.


Andy Grammer - "Keep Your Head Up"
Focus on the lyrics with this one. 


OutKast - "Hey Ya!"
Seven André 3000s, an upbeat tune you can't help but "shake it like a polaroid picture" to, how could this not put a smile on your face? Bonus mood-boosting points for pretending to be one of the fans in the crowd.


Surfaces - "Sunday Best"
Somedays you wake up and nothing works you feel surrounded
Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded
Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did
And just say whatever cause there is no way around it


Fkj & Masego - "Tadow"
This whole thing was improvised - yes, you read that right. Let your anxiety float away on the delightfully smooth groove.


Anderson .Paak - "Till It's Over"
Technically this is a commercial for Apple's HomePod, but FKA Twigs dancing to Anderson .Paak is what dreams are made of. (If only our homes would expand like this right now).


Big Wild ft. Hundred Waters - "Show Me"
There's no music video for this song, but it might be one of the most calming songs I know.

