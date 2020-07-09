Music video: 2020k covers iamamiwhoami's 'b'

created by Adam Harvey in 2010.



"CV Dazzle is not foolproof, but is meant to evade facial recognition software by focusing on asymmetry, avant-garde hair stylings, and/or other creative attempts at creating a sort of anti-face against facial recognition’s algorithmic scans," explains Kozain.

iamamiwhoami track of the same name, and the video is a q Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Kozain about the meaning behind the CV Dazzle and the meaning behind the music video.



ueer art piece that focuses on a lack of connection, self-sabotage, and protest issues that are currently happening across the country.chatted with Kozain about the meaning behind the CV Dazzle and the meaning behind the music video. "b" is a cover of an

Pittsburgh-based queer pop and experimental electronic artist 2020k's "b" music video opens with a shot of what looks like litter against a tree. It's not a prop, however; it's 2020k, covered in layers of plastic. As the lyrics kick in, the artist, whose real name is RJ Kozain, picks up a mic and reveals the plastic outfit and a face covered in paint and gems. The makeup technique used is called CV Dazzle, and it was