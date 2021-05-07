 Music on the Mon brings free concert and film series to SouthSide Works this summer | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Music on the Mon brings free concert and film series to SouthSide Works this summer

By

click to enlarge Cimafunk
Cimafunk
The SouthSide Works has partnered with local producers and musicians to bring you a new outdoor social space for the summer. Located across from the American Eagle headquarters, this new space is green, with views of the Monongahela River and plenty of space for pop-up events. The programming, titled Music on the Mon, starts on July 2 and will take place weekly every Friday at 7 p.m. (with some Saturday dates).

Music on the Mon will feature local musical acts like Danni Mashuda (Winslo6 Pgh), Century iii, Hot Mass, Brittney Chantele, and DJ Arie Cole. They’re also bringing international acts to the Pittsburgh stage like Mourning [A] BLKstar, Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, and Cimafunk.
click to enlarge Brittney Chantele - PHOTO BY MIKE SCHWARZ
Photo by Mike Schwarz
Brittney Chantele
“In a way, it's an amazing thing that the world is suddenly reopening and, as a group, we picked up right where we left off," says Alex Bard, COO of Hearcorp, one of the organizers of the event. "The difference this time is that we have an executive producer in SomeraRoad and CBRE that sees the vision and has given us the latitude to bring our unique combination of connections, experience, style, and aesthetic to the Music on the Mon series. We also have the support of the URA in utilizing their property as the site for this series, which means a lot  an old Mill Site situated between the American Eagle HQ and the Hyatt Hotel.”

The fun doesn’t just stop there. Music on the Mon is only a part of the series; there will also be Movies on the Mon. Beginning on July 7, and continuing on Wednesday nights throughout the summer, Movies on the Mon will feature films shot in and around Pittsburgh. Food and beverages will be available at all events from local food trucks and pop-ups, as well as cocktails and beer from local vendors.


“When we were approached by the property about partnering on this project, the vision for the series really began to take shape," Bard says. "We knew that we wanted to highlight Pittsburgh's unique and talented musicians. We also knew that we wanted to bring in regional touring acts to add depth to the series. Also, because of our experience with providing technology for the drive-in movies at the Carrie Furnace site, we wanted to include Pittsburgh-centric movie nights into the regular weekly program as a nod to the city. It kind of started there — as a conversation.”

There will be cafe-style seating in the outdoor space for participants, but event goers are also encouraged to bring blankets and social distance on the lawn space.


Music on the Mon’s schedule
Fri., July 2: Ferdinand The Bull and Bill Deasey
Fri., July 9: Sound Girls presents Ladybeast, Century iii, and more tba
Sat., July 17: Honky Tonk Jukebox with Jon Bindley and friends
Fri., July 23: Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomers and TBD
Fri., July 30: Misra Records Showcase (artists tbd)
Fri., Aug. 6: Hot Mass
Fri., Aug. 13: Anbessa Orchestra and Big Blitz
Sat., Aug. 14: Squonk Opera
Fri., Aug. 20: Mourning [A] BLKstar, Brittney Chantele and Dj Arie Cole
Fri., Aug. 27: Kaleta and Super Yamba Band with special guest The Flow Band
Sat., Sept. 4: Cimafunk with special guests Hugo Cruz and Caminos

A full list of participants will be updated on the Southside Works website.

Trending

Activists sound off during city council public hearing on displacement of Black Pittsburghers
Democratic Primary Election 2021: Pittsburgh Mayor
Democratic Primary Election 2021: Ballot questions
With a majority of Pittsburgh Public School board seats up for grabs, candidates are pushing for racial equity and accountability
2021 Pittsburgh Democratic Primary Election Guide
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Oasis: Supersonic documentary film plays one night on Wed., Oct. 26

By Margaret Welsh

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Pittsburgh's SouthSide Works Exposed festival returns tomorrow

By Tyler Dague

The crowd at an earlier SouthSide Works Exposed
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Nothing I Have" by Brendan Cope

By Dani Janae

Album artwork

Song Spotlight: "Piggy Bank" by Djor

By Dani Janae

Off The Chain 2 album artwork

Through his own singles and collabs, Pittsburgh musician Konscious Kel focuses on the positive

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Konscious Kel poses for a portrait in front of a Baron Batch mural in Beltzhoover.

Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 5-11, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

August Wilson African American Cultural Center to reopen with new group exhibition

August Wilson African American Cultural Center to reopen with new group exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

Silver Eye Center for Photography opens two new exhibits featuring local and national artists

Silver Eye Center for Photography opens two new exhibits featuring local and national artists

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 6-12

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 6-12

By CP Staff

Monuments

Row House Cinema expands into film distribution with indie release Monuments

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation