Music on the Mon brings free concert and film series to SouthSide Works this summer

Music on the Mon will feature local musical acts like Danni Mashuda (Winslo6 Pgh), Century iii, Hot Mass, Brittney Chantele, and DJ Arie Cole. They’re also bringing international acts to the Pittsburgh stage like Mourning [A] BLKstar, Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, and Cimafunk.
says Alex Bard, COO of Hearcorp, one of the organizers of the event. "The difference this time is that we have an executive producer in SomeraRoad and CBRE that sees the vision and has given us the latitude to bring our unique combination of connections, experience, style, and aesthetic to the Music on the Mon series. We also have the support of the URA in utilizing their property as the site for this series, which means a lot — an old Mill Site situated between the American Eagle HQ and the Hyatt Hotel.”
The fun doesn’t just stop there. Music on the Mon is only a part of the series; there will also be Movies on the Mon. Beginning on July 7, and continuing on Wednesday nights throughout the summer, Movies on the Mon will feature films shot in and around Pittsburgh. Food and beverages will be available at all events from local food trucks and pop-ups, as well as cocktails and beer from local vendors.
“When we were approached by the property about partnering on this project, the vision for the series really began to take shape," Bard says. "We knew that we wanted to highlight Pittsburgh's unique and talented musicians. We also knew that we wanted to bring in regional touring acts to add depth to the series. Also, because of our experience with providing technology for the drive-in movies at the Carrie Furnace site, we wanted to include Pittsburgh-centric movie nights into the regular weekly program as a nod to the city. It kind of started there — as a conversation.”
There will be cafe-style seating in the outdoor space for participants, but event goers are also encouraged to bring blankets and social distance on the lawn space.
Fri., July 2: Ferdinand The Bull and Bill Deasey
Fri., July 9: Sound Girls presents Ladybeast, Century iii, and more tba
Sat., July 17: Honky Tonk Jukebox with Jon Bindley and friends
Fri., July 23: Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomers and TBD
Fri., July 30: Misra Records Showcase (artists tbd)
Fri., Aug. 6: Hot Mass
Fri., Aug. 13: Anbessa Orchestra and Big Blitz
Sat., Aug. 14: Squonk Opera
Fri., Aug. 20: Mourning [A] BLKstar, Brittney Chantele and Dj Arie Cole
Fri., Aug. 27: Kaleta and Super Yamba Band with special guest The Flow Band
Sat., Sept. 4: Cimafunk with special guests Hugo Cruz and Caminos